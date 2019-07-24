We’re almost halfway through the summer so you still have time to live your best life in Las Vegas. With so much to do in Sin City, it’s impossible to fit it all in so we’ve rounded up the coolest happenings around town. From beachside concerts and luxurious spa treatments to poolside brunch and parties, here is your guide to making your summer in Las Vegas a memorable one.

Photo Credit: Benoit Linero

JEMAA – The NoMad Pool Party at NoMad Hotel inside the Park MGM debuted this summer and is already making a huge splash. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the luxe pool offers themed parties, DJs and special guests, light fare and cabana-side cocktail fountains.

Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub at Encore Las Vegas are heating things up with headlining acts taking up residencies at both venues. Featured performers and DJs to look out for in the coming months include DJ Snake, Diplo, Kygo, RL Grime, Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Dillon Francis, Flosstradamus, Virgil Abloh, Anna Lunoe, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) and Drake.

Experience the luxury of Dubai day life with Cove Beach’s Summer Takeover at Venus Pool Lounge at Caesars Palace. Now through Labor Day weekend, soak up the sun at one of Cove Beach’s weekly parties: Rosé Soirée Thursdays with half-off rosé wine; Little Havana Fridays, a Latin American vibe inspired by Miami’s Little Havana; FRSH Saturdays, a nostalgic ’90s hip hop and R&B party; and JMRCK Sundays, an island-inspired takeover with Caribbean beats.

Topgolf Las Vegas is much more than just a golfing destination. It’s home to concerts, comedy shows and signature weekly events, such as Mimosa Summer Sundays, a poolside party with mimosas, Bloody Marys, brunch and live DJs every Sunday through Labor Day.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

While living it up this summer, keep your wellness in mind with soothing spa treatments at The Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel. Through the end of August, take advantage of specials such as a 50 or 100-minute Cupping Therapy treatment, an 80-minute Desert Detox treatment or 45-minute Revitalizing Foot & Leg Therapy. In addition to the summer promotions, The Spa also offers several other body treatment, massage, facial and skin therapy services.

Mandalay Bay’s Spa Mandalay offers an assortment of luxurious treatments specifically for the summer including the Coconut Lime Escape Massage, Coconut Lime Escape Massage, Hydrating Coconut Pedicure and Coconut Lime Body Scrub. While you’re there, consider a spa day pass with exclusive access to a sauna, heated whirlpools, a eucalyptus steam room, vanity amenities, an exercise room and relaxation lounge.

Photo Credit: (Farrenton Grigsby/Getty Images

If you’re a Janet Jackson fan, you’ll be happy to know that the Grammy Award-winning artist is back for her Las Vegas residency this month. The global icon, who kicked off Metamorphosis in May at Park Theater at Park MGM, gives you all she’s got with an extensive set of her biggest hits and album fan favorites. You never know who you might see catching her show as the opening weekend attracted celebrities such as Queen Latifah, Gabrielle Union and Lil Kim.

It’s no doubt that Mandalay Bay Beach is a great place to catch a concert in the summertime. This year’s stellar lineup includes Snoop Dogg and Iggy Azalea (July 26), Iration with Pepper and Katastro (Aug. 24), Rebelution with Protoje, Collie Buddz and DJ Mackle (Aug. 30-31), Café Tacvba (Sept. 13), Alejandra Guzmán (Sept. 15) and the Los Ángeles Azules (Sept. 20). Upgrade to the Beachfront Experience which includes access to an exclusive area with lounge-style seating areas, cocktail service, premium viewing for the show and early entry.

Year after year, the iHeartRadio Music Festival rounds up music’s biggest stars. The annual event is set to take place Sept. 20-21 at T-Mobile Arena with the Backstreet Boys, Alicia Keys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Halsey, Heart, HER, Hootie & The Blowfish, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band, Marshmello and Steve Aoki. The Daytime Stage on Sept. 21 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds will feature Juice WRLD, Maren Morris, Billie Eilish, Old Dominion, Zara Larsson, CNCO, Brett Young, FLETCHER and Monsta.

Photo Credit: The Venetian/The Palazzo

You can’t go wrong with drinks. In honor of The Venetian’s 20th anniversary, Rosina, The Palazzo’s stylish cocktail bar, is offering celebration cocktails for the occasion. Libations include the Diamond Cherry Fizz, Old Cuban, Elderflower ’75, Firing Squad Royale and Como Spritz⁠—all of which offer a unique twist to the classic Champagne cocktail.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian has added new cocktails to the menu for summer. Cool off with an Aperol Spritz or Tangled Up in Blue available through Aug. 21.

Over at Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM, eat, drink and shop with a variety of wine tastings, cooking classes, special dinners and market tours taking place all summer long.

Photo Credit: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

At Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, it’s Dive-In Movies every Monday with famous flicks shown on the massive marquee. While enjoying the film of the night, sip on movie-themed cocktails, munch on snacks or lounge poolside. The lineup up for the rest of the summer includes Grease (July 29), Avengers: Infinity War (Aug. 5), The Notebook (Aug. 12), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Aug. 19), Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (Aug. 26) and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Sept. 2).