Forget dark and enclosed movie theaters—outdoor cinemas are making a comeback this summer and we’ve never been more excited for movie night. From floating on an inflatable lounge to indulging in a vintage-inspired picnic on a great big lawn, here are three over the top outdoor movie destinations to consider for your next movie night.

Dive In Movies at Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Monday evenings from now to Labor Day, the Marquee at Boulevard Pool inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas transforms into a colossal movie screen, showing your favorite films high above the Las Vegas Strip. From classic films to modern blockbusters, take a dip or lounge poolside as you sip on handcrafted, movie-themed cocktails and enjoy creative movie snacks under the stars. Doors open at 7 pm and movies begin at 8 pm. Tickets are non-refundable and movies will show rain or shine. For hotel guests tickets are complimentary and for non-hotel guests, tickets are $7/person.

Daybed and Cabana reservations are available with a food & beverage minimum. Reserve online here.

Cinema by JW

New this summer, JW Marriott Nashville in partnership with Sony Pictures and Sony Music Nashville, present a complimentary movie series on The Green at JW, the hotel’s new 17,000 square foot outdoor event lawn in the heart of downtown. Guests will enjoy a night under the stars complemented by a vintage-inspired picnic-style movie experience featuring high-definition projections of some of Sony’s best feature films including Ghostbusters, 13 Going on 30 and the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Adam Sandler film, Big Daddy. Doors will open at 6 p.m. prior to each screening and attendees will have access to an enticing menu of dining and dessert options from Stompin’ Grounds before and during the film. Movies will begin between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., depending on the time of the sunset, and during select screenings, pre-viewing entertainment will be provided by Sony Music Nashville.

Reserve online here.

Fontainebleau Family Dive-In Movie Night

This summer, families at Fontainebleau Miami Beach can enjoy more than just a swim at the resort’s iconic poolscape. Every Monday and Wednesday throughout the summer, a gigantic 14’ by 24’ screen will boast family-friendly movies from 7:30 p.m.-9: 30 p.m. Complimentary for guests, families can grab a float, jump in or sit poolside while they enjoy their favorite family films at Arkadia Pool. The lineup includes favorites like Incredibles 2, Aquaman, Marry Poppins Returns, and How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Reserve online here.