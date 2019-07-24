louis vuitton
Victoria's Secret Angels Sweat It Out At The Surf Lodge's SWEAT Fitness Festival

Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes

Photo Credit: BFA

Montauk hot spot, The Surf Lodge, once again played host to celebrities galore as they invited an exclusive group of guests to join their SWEAT Fitness Festival, which happened to be hosted by Victoria’s Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver. The fit supermodels invited guests and other fitness gurus, including Kit Keenan, models Ambra Gutierrez and Isabell Giardini, influencer Ashley Rossi and more to spend the day with them sweating it out in Montauk.

The day was filled with health & wellness-oriented activities and programming, with classes by cult-favorites including DogPound, Torch’d, The Class by Taryn Toomey, Tone House and 305 Fitness. Event sponsors like Juice Press, Bandier and Republic Records all joined in on the fun, featuring special activations and giveaways to the group of attendees. Guests enjoyed live music, fitness pop-ups and other exciting opportunities on-site including acupuncture, body work and breath sessions to help them relax the body and mind.

It was a wonderful health & wellness-focused day made complete by a picturesque background of the iconic Hamptons playground, The Surf Lodge.

Photos from the event below:

Jayma Cardoso, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Leah Landon

Photo Credit: BFA

Kit Keenan

Photo Credit: BFA

Josephine Skriver, Jasmine TookesPhoto Credit: BFA

Ambra Gutierrez, Isabell Giardini

Photo Credit: BFA

July 24, 2019
July 24, 2019
Victoria's Secret Angels Sweat It Out At The Surf Lodge's SWEAT Fitness Festival
By Paige Mastrandrea
July 24, 2019
July 24, 2019
