Montauk hot spot, The Surf Lodge, once again played host to celebrities galore as they invited an exclusive group of guests to join their SWEAT Fitness Festival, which happened to be hosted by Victoria’s Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver. The fit supermodels invited guests and other fitness gurus, including Kit Keenan, models Ambra Gutierrez and Isabell Giardini, influencer Ashley Rossi and more to spend the day with them sweating it out in Montauk.

The day was filled with health & wellness-oriented activities and programming, with classes by cult-favorites including DogPound, Torch’d, The Class by Taryn Toomey, Tone House and 305 Fitness. Event sponsors like Juice Press, Bandier and Republic Records all joined in on the fun, featuring special activations and giveaways to the group of attendees. Guests enjoyed live music, fitness pop-ups and other exciting opportunities on-site including acupuncture, body work and breath sessions to help them relax the body and mind.

It was a wonderful health & wellness-focused day made complete by a picturesque background of the iconic Hamptons playground, The Surf Lodge.

