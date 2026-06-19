Art & Culture: Galleries, Auctions & The Contemporary Art World

Art is the ultimate expression of taste, and collecting it is one of the most rewarding pursuits in luxury. Haute Living covers the art world from studio to auction house — emerging artists to blue-chip masters, gallery exhibitions to Art Basel, and the market forces shaping what we value.

Art Basel & Art Fairs

Coverage of the world’s most important art fair and the global circuit that shapes the market.

Auction Records & Market

Record-breaking sales, market trends, and the economics of art collecting.

Contemporary Artists

Profiles of the artists defining our visual culture today.

Galleries & Exhibitions

The shows worth seeing — from blue-chip galleries to emerging spaces.

Art Collecting

Expert advice on building a collection, from first purchase to museum-quality curation.

Street Art & Public Art

How art is transforming public spaces and urban culture.