Art & Culture: Galleries, Auctions & The Contemporary Art World
Art is the ultimate expression of taste, and collecting it is one of the most rewarding pursuits in luxury. Haute Living covers the art world from studio to auction house — emerging artists to blue-chip masters, gallery exhibitions to Art Basel, and the market forces shaping what we value.
Art Basel & Art Fairs
Coverage of the world’s most important art fair and the global circuit that shapes the market.
- The Official Haute Guide To Art Basel Miami Beach 2024 (November 2024)
- “Uninterrupted” Private Art Show By Jonlouis Gonzalez Resulted In A Sold-Out Exhibition (December 2020)
- World’s Largest Public Art Fair Fills Art Basel Void – Art4All (December 2020)
- Trump Group’s Season Of Giving To At-Risk Kids And Resort Guests (November 2019)
Auction Records & Market
Record-breaking sales, market trends, and the economics of art collecting.
- Luxury Watches: The Collector’s Guide to Fine Timepieces (June 2026)
- A Look Inside Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s 2018 Angel Ball At Cipriani Wall Street (October 2018)
- These 11 Handcrafted Cocktails Will Make You Wish Every Day Were National Scotch Day In Las Vegas (July 2018)
- Haute Living Miami’s 2017 Haute 100 List (April 2017)
- New York’s 2017 Haute 100 List (December 2016)
Contemporary Artists
Profiles of the artists defining our visual culture today.
- Sheila Elias and Gustavo Novoa Private Viewing on April 19 to Honor Women of Tomorrow (April 2026)
- Wynn Las Vegas Unveils Museum-Caliber Art Collaboration at Zero Bond (March 2026)
- The Haute Living Connection: A Career-Defining Relationship with Renowned Artist Domingo Zapata (February 2026)
- How Avant is Redefining the Art Experience (September 2025)
- Tattooed in Truth: Daniel Mazzone’s Art Confronts Judgment With Humanity (April 2025)
Galleries & Exhibitions
The shows worth seeing — from blue-chip galleries to emerging spaces.
- The Official Haute Guide To Art Basel Miami Beach 2024 (November 2024)
- Josh Mayhem: Turning Art Toys into Contemporary Sculpture (November 2021)
- Haute Living Exclusive Review: Art Monte Carlo By Nataliya Cola (June 2019)
- Gary Nader Presents Soto To Vigas Art Exhibition (May 2019)
- Victoria Beckham Celebrates The Opening Of The Female Triumphant Collection (January 2019)
Art Collecting
Expert advice on building a collection, from first purchase to museum-quality curation.
- Where Fine Art Meets the Finest Napa Cab (April 2026)
- This Atlanta Photographer Just Made Studio Gear Something Worth Collecting (April 2026)
- Sustainability Meets Superrealism With The Stella McCartney + Sorayama Capsule Collection (December 2023)
- Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Art Returns For Its Sixth Edition (March 2023)
- The Artist’s Hand At Naples Art With The William Louis-Dreyfus Foundation (October 2022)
Street Art & Public Art
How art is transforming public spaces and urban culture.
- A Conversation with Mosaic Portrait Artist Daniel Mazzone (May 2026)
- The King Of Art: Romero Britto On Transcending The World Of Fine Art To Expand His Massive Empire (December 2021)
- Prolific South African Artist Nelson Makamo Debuts First Solo U.S. Exhibition In L.A. (October 2021)
- LISTEN’s Takeover Of The Underground Art Scene (July 2021)
- World’s Largest Public Art Fair Fills Art Basel Void – Art4All (December 2020)