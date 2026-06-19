Luxury Watches: The Collector’s Guide to Fine Timepieces
A luxury watch is more than a timepiece — it’s a statement, an heirloom, and increasingly, an investment. Haute Living’s watch coverage spans the full spectrum of haute horlogerie, from new releases and brand heritage to market analysis and collecting strategy.
Rolex
The world’s most recognized luxury watch brand — new releases, market values, and the models collectors covet most.
- Accessing Assets: How Qollateral Is Turning Collections into Cash (May 2026)
- Trax Watches: The Digital Destination Redefining the Buying and Selling of Luxury Watches (May 2026)
- The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2025: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones (December 2025)
- Inside the New Rolex Boutique by Luxury Swiss in Miami’s Design District (December 2025)
- Terence Crawford: The Undefeated King Rewriting Boxing’s Legacy (November 2025)
Patek Philippe
Grand complications, the Nautilus phenomenon, and why Patek remains the apex of watchmaking.
- LoveShackFancy Leads Buckhead Village’s Big Year: Inside Atlanta’s Big Retail Boom (June 2026)
- Accessing Assets: How Qollateral Is Turning Collections into Cash (May 2026)
- Trax Watches: The Digital Destination Redefining the Buying and Selling of Luxury Watches (May 2026)
- Robert Herjavec and the Meaning of Light (February 2026)
- The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2025: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones (December 2025)
Audemars Piguet
Royal Oak mastery, concept watches, and the brand pushing horological boundaries.
- Accessing Assets: How Qollateral Is Turning Collections into Cash (May 2026)
- Trax Watches: The Digital Destination Redefining the Buying and Selling of Luxury Watches (May 2026)
- Audemars Piguet Appoints Louis-Gabriel Fichet as CEO of the Americas (October 2025)
- Turning Pressure Into Gold: The Alchemy of Karl-Anthony Towns (October 2025)
- Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s Most Personal Project Will Surprise You (September 2025)
Richard Mille
Ultra-luxury, ultra-engineering — the watches redefining what a timepiece can be.
- Accessing Assets: How Qollateral Is Turning Collections into Cash (May 2026)
- Trax Watches: The Digital Destination Redefining the Buying and Selling of Luxury Watches (May 2026)
- Global Champions Arabians Tour Returns to Miami Beach with a Star-Studded, Sold-Out Weekend (April 2026)
- Hollywood’s Biggest Nights: Inside the Most Exclusive Parties of Oscar Weekend 2026 (March 2026)
- Keep Memory Alive Marks 30 Years of the Power of Love on Valentine’s Day (February 2026)
Watch Market & Investment
Auction records, market trends, and the watches that appreciate in value.
- How Miami Won the AI Layer of World Cup 2026 (May 2026)
- WHERE BRAND, DESIGN, AND GLOBAL CAPITAL CONVERGE (May 2026)
- The Silent Advisor in the Room (May 2026)
- Introducing The Official 2025 Haute 100 Miami List (November 2025)
- CEO & Chairman Stefano Domenicali On The Astronomical American Rise of Formula 1 (November 2025)
New Releases & Reviews
Expert coverage of the latest launches from Geneva to Basel.
- A Flaming Hot “Hangover Hack” — Taste Tribe’s CBD Prairie Oyster (June 2021)
- Weekend Update: Ben Affleck is Back as Batman Plus 9 More Highlights From Comic Con 2017 (July 2017)
- Universal Hip Hop Museum Releases Album to Preserve Hip Hop Culture (January 2017)
- Go Inside Christie’s Geneva Watch Auction With Thomas Perazzi (April 2015)
- Aspen Filmfest Offers Sneak Peek of “The Fifth Estate” (August 2013)