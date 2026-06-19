Luxury Watches: The Collector’s Guide to Fine Timepieces

A luxury watch is more than a timepiece — it’s a statement, an heirloom, and increasingly, an investment. Haute Living’s watch coverage spans the full spectrum of haute horlogerie, from new releases and brand heritage to market analysis and collecting strategy.

Rolex

The world’s most recognized luxury watch brand — new releases, market values, and the models collectors covet most.

Patek Philippe

Grand complications, the Nautilus phenomenon, and why Patek remains the apex of watchmaking.

Audemars Piguet

Royal Oak mastery, concept watches, and the brand pushing horological boundaries.

Richard Mille

Ultra-luxury, ultra-engineering — the watches redefining what a timepiece can be.

Watch Market & Investment

Auction records, market trends, and the watches that appreciate in value.

New Releases & Reviews

Expert coverage of the latest launches from Geneva to Basel.