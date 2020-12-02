World’s Largest Public Art Fair Fills Art Basel Void – Art4All

Photo Credit: Erik David

Art Basel Miami may be canceled this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but Miami’s beloved Art Week will live on through art events taking place throughout the city with safe and socially-distant exhibits and private affairs. One notable newcomer to the culturally-significant week is Art4All, a public art fair showcasing art from top artists on more than 50 billboards throughout the City of Miami.

In partnership with Miami’s iconic PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter, Art4All will also display over 100 large pieces of art throughout two city blocks in Miami World Center, from 10th St. and 8th St., between 1st and 2nd Ave., starting on Thursday, December 3rd and continuing through the end of 2021. Due to its outdoor location, it makes for the perfect safe and socially-distant way to enjoy artwork from established and emerging artists, making it accessible for all to come and enjoy. Partnering with the brand-new Miami development was fitting, as PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter, “[shares] a passion of bringing the beauty of art to everyone,” according to MWC Managing Partner Nitin Mitwani.

Photo Credit: Art4All

Photo Credit: Art4All

The exhibition will cement what’s to come from the upcoming open-air, high-street retail paseo, debuting in 2021. “We are building a 27-acre city within a city at Miami Worldcenter, and art and design is the key element that brings together every facet of our development to create a memorable experience for our residents and visitors,” said Motwani. “We’ve dedicated an extraordinary amount of outdoor space for art installations and beautiful landscaping, to create an inspiring environment for people to visit.”

Art4All came up with a creative solution to the wide-spread cancellations of art fairs around the world, and an alternative for artists to share their work with the public in a way that is safe and accessible to all.

Photo Credit: Art4All

The inaugural Art4All exhibit launched in Brussels and Gregoire Vogelsang, the founder of Cube Art Fair, brought 100 pieces of American artworks created during the lockdown to over a million citizens in the European capital. These works were put on display for the public, displayed on over 50 billboards throughout the city. Art lovers, collectors and the general public were inspired by the exhibit and it’s hashtag, #staycreative, as was the press, who provided broad coverage of the Art Fairs solution to the problem the pandemic created for artists and art lovers around the globe.

Photo Credit: Art4All

Due to the overall success of Art4All in Brussels, where millions of people were able to view the works of the art on display, the team hopes millions more are inspired by the art to #staycreative in their lives during this uncertain time.

Photo Credit: Art4All

“The best art is usually only seen by the few who have access to museums and exclusive art galleries where fine art is displayed,” said Haute 100-lister and Co-Founder of Art4All Sean Wolfington. “We’re trying to change this, by exposing millions of people to art they may never see otherwise, and we hope it inspires them to stay creative in finding solutions to the problems the pandemic has created in their lives.”

PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter is located at 851 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33132 and the works will be on display starting Thursday, December 3rd.