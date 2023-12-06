HB
Sustainability Meets Superrealism With The Stella McCartney + Sorayama Capsule Collection

Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Stella McCartney has teamed up with celebrated Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama for a special, limited-edition unisex capsule collection. The second collaboration for the duo and longtime friends transforms McCartney’s iconic brand pieces into a canvas for the legendary artist’s “superrealism” designs, utilizing fashion and art to communicate messages of sustainability and powerful sensuality to a rising generation. Starring model, actress, and next-gen creative force, Iris Law, the campaign seamlessly fuses a world of conscious fashion with chromatic futurism. Having known Law since she was born, the starlet has become part of McCartney’s global community of changemakers along with Sorayama through their connection of shared values and passions.

Sustainability Meets Superrealism With The Stella McCartney & Sorayama Capsule CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

“I came across Sorayama’s work in the late 90s when I was living in Paris and was absolutely mesmerized by its cheeky sensuality and airbrushed quality. I met with him when I was next in Japan; we have been friends and I have been collecting his art ever since. He makes me laugh in a naughty way, and I hope this capsule communicates the playfulness and mutual admiration we have between us,” shares Stella. 

Since the 1970s, Hajime’s renowned Sexy Robot series has been a symbol of his exploration into desire’s boundaries, the potential of technology, and the concept of femininity, famously referred to as his “Platinum Dream.” This capsule collection presents an array of intricate works by the artist, featuring silver strawberries, “Platinum Dream” slogans, and, of course, his distinctive Sexy Robots. Infused with the dynamic energy of their decades-long partnership, the collection embodies themes of companionship, collecting, and creative cooperation.

Sustainability Meets Superrealism With The Stella McCartney & Sorayama Capsule CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

In addition to Sorayama’s curated artworks, the artist has contributed a new creation to the capsule—a Vitruvian Woman reimagined in his signature style, with Stella’s visage.

These gender-neutral, ageless, and effortlessly stylish essentials become wearable canvases for art, meticulously rendered on ready-to-wear pieces crafted from 100% sustainable materials. The standout piece is a varsity jacket crafted from repurposed deadstock fabrics from NONA Source, complemented by spacious Savile Row tailoring in ethically sourced wool, organic cotton denim sets inspired by Platinum Dreams, satin daytime pajama ensembles, and knitwear adorned with shimmering silver yarn. The collection also includes a range of chromatic and cruelty-free vegan accessories such as silver strawberry hard clutches, iconic Falabella and Frayme bags, and Elyse platform derbies.

Sustainability Meets Superrealism With The Stella McCartney & Sorayama Capsule CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

The Stella McCartney + Sorayama limited-edition capsule arrives in-store in two drops: the first in December 2023 and the second in January 2024.

