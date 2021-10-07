Photo Credit: BFA

Last night, globally recognized South African artist Nelson Makamo and DeLeón Tequila hosted a private VIP dinner in Los Angeles to celebrate Makamo’s first solo US exhibition, entitled ‘BLUE.’

‘BLUE’ has been four years in the making and brings 44 of Makamo’s works stateside, making this impressive new body of work the largest collection he has ever showcased. The Johannesburg-based artist is best known for his charcoal and oil paintings that redresses decades of images that have portrayed African children in destitute. Makamo’s career spans sixteen years. Based in Johannesburg, he has managed to solidify an iconic signature and a subject matter that has steadily placed him on a global stage, making him one of the worlds young and most sought-after visual artists of our times. Makamo has exhibited in South Africa, USA, France, Italy, the Netherlands, England, Scotland, and Finland. His work is featured in prestigious public and private collections. Nelson Makamo’s artwork speaks to changing the global mindset of what it means to be an African child.

His portraits have strong emotions that every young African possess, from conviction, to prowess and determination, you cannot help but resonate with every piece. Makamo’s famous portraiture can capture these strong emotions which draw you inward. His mix media style, and a unique mark-making technique that breaks the scholarly rules is a very distinct signature. In this comprehensive solo show, his artwork explores the emotive range of the color – blue summons an age of recognition, transition, and development; it is overflowing with opportunities because it is undoubtedly of a feminine resolve.

Photo Credit: Jorge Meza

To celebrate the opening weekend of Nelson’s first solo US exhibition, DeLeón Tequila showed up in an unpredictable fashion, with a private dinner of VIP guests who received a first look at the collection. The spirited evening included a dinner by Pan-African soul food chef Solomon Johnson, music by Poison Ivy, portraits with photographer Raven B and incredibly inventive art-inspired cocktails.

Guests included actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, musician BJ the Chicago Kid, contemporary artist Ferrari Sheppard, artist Knowledge Bennet, international pop-star Maya Sho’Madjozi, filmmaker Robert Lang and more who toasted to Nelson with head-turning signature cocktails including the Paloma Azul, a re-imagination for the classic tequila cocktail created with both the color and flavor palette of Nelson Makamo, including a custom, edible cobalt blue paint the same hue as many of Nelson’s artworks.

Each guest was gifted with a 1/50 collector’s item from Nelson & DeLeón Tequila that housed a customized ‘BLUE EARRING’ print from Nelson, a bottle of DeLeón Añejo and a set of Baccarat glassware.

‘BLUE’ will be in residency through November 20 at 1242 Palmetto Street in Los Angeles, California.

HOW TO MAKE DELEON’S ART-INSPIRED COCKTAILS

DeLeón Tequila Paloma Azul

1½ oz- DeLeón Blanco

1piece= Muddled Ginger Coin

1oz- Ginger Honey Syrup

½ oz- Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

2 drops- Yuzu

3 oz- Jarritos Toronja Grapefruit Soda

Edible Blue Paint

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Dehydrated Lime Wheel

DeLeón Tequila Reposado Gotta Have He(art)

1 ½ oz- DeLeon Reposado

1 piece- Charred Peach

½ oz- Crème de Peche

¾ oz- Meyer Lemon Juice

¾ oz- Roobios Tea Syrup

1 oz- Egg Whites

Spritz- Mexican Mezcal

Glassware: Coupe

Garnish: DeLeon branded cocktail art

DeLeón Tequila Añejo Pop Art

2 oz- DeLeon Ańejo

Large Format Ice Cube

Smoke Bubble

Glass: Vintage Double Rocks