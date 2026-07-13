This summer, Chanel opened the doors to its newest boutique at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto — and the address alone signals something significant. Silicon Valley has long been a pocket of extraordinary wealth with relatively limited access to the kind of immersive, full-expression luxury retail that Chanel does better than almost anyone. That changes now.

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The boutique was designed by Peter Marino, the New York-based architect who has shaped Chanel’s retail vision worldwide for decades, and at just over 5,100 square feet, it is a complete expression of the house across Fashion, Watches & Fine Jewelry, and Fragrance & Beauty. The conceptual starting point is Gabrielle Chanel’s legendary apartment at 31 rue Cambon in Paris — her personal sanctuary, famously dense with objects, art, and the particular sense that every detail had been chosen with total intention. Marino translates that spirit into a contemporary single-level space through the house’s defining palette of white, black, and gold, punctuated by vibrant pops of color, and balanced between open areas and intimate salons that reward time spent inside.

The exterior announces itself immediately: a double-height façade in white pleated marble with black metal detailing and Gold Fine Jewelry window displays that cast a warm glow onto the shopping center. Inside, eight individual salons unfold with the kind of specificity that separates a Chanel boutique from any other retail experience. Three adjoining salons at the entry are devoted to leather goods and accessories. A dedicated shoe salon at the heart of the boutique is lit by four Black Belt Collection Parallelo light fixtures — also designed by Marino — alongside a pair of Squeezed Half Tube bronze chairs by Voukenas Petrides. Two distinct Ready-to-Wear salons follow, each furnished with bespoke pieces: a marble coffee table with white concrete top by Paul Kingma, a sculptural solid red oak chair by Aaron Poritz, Marino’s gold leather Stix lamp, and custom fitting rooms lit by a Montano Patch lamp alongside the architect’s own black Klien Oxycut lamps with custom shades.

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A Care & Repair Salon completes the space — a room devoted not to acquiring new pieces but to preserving existing ones, an embodiment of Chanel’s CHANEL & moi commitment to longevity. It is a quietly radical offering in the context of contemporary retail, and one that speaks to a clientele that treats its Chanel pieces as heirlooms rather than purchases.

The art collection throughout is exceptional. In the entry hall, a laser-cut granite engraving by German artist Gregor Hildebrandt depicts Mademoiselle Chanel herself. The Care & Repair area features a work by Japanese-American painter Kimiko Fujimura, while the fitting rooms are enhanced with pieces by Mark Francis, Chris Succo, and Donald Sultan. The dialogue between fashion, architecture, and art that Gabrielle Chanel established in her own apartment has been rebuilt, in her honor, on the other side of the world.

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The boutique opens with the Chanel Métiers d’art 2026 collection — Matthieu Blazy’s inaugural Métiers d’art showing for the house, first presented in an abandoned New York City subway station, a collection of relaxed essentials, refined silhouettes, and bold textures that introduced his particular vision for what Chanel can be. It is the right collection to inaugurate a boutique this considered. Chanel at 313 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto, CA 94304.

THE HAUTE READ

Chanel opened a new boutique at Stanford Shopping Center, 313 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto, California, on June 26, 2026, designed by architect Peter Marino across 5,100 square feet.

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