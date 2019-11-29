The season of giving has officially arrived. Jules and Stephanie Trump, along with Jules’ brother, Eddie Trump, originally from South Africa, luxury real estate visionaries and philanthropists of Trump Group, have generosity that knows no bounds.

In 1995, Stephanie and Jules Trump opened a chapter of the national ”I Have A Dream” Foundation in Miami after realizing that the best way to give back to the city was through youth education. Acqualina Resort & Spa, owned by the Trump family, hosts a beautiful Gala for IHAD Miami every year. Last month, on October 30th, Stephanie Trump celebrated the 24th annual Gala, planning to raise over 900,000 dollars to fund long-term programs created to mentor and tutor children from low-income neighborhoods, or dreamers and to assist with paying tuition for higher education.

The next gracious act from the Trump family will be offered to guests staying at the Acqualina Resort & Spa for three nights any time between December 1 and December 10. Guests will be offered an exclusive package customized for the ultimate Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach experience beginning with a three-night stay in a luxury oceanfront room, all usual accommodations included, and an art-inspired tasty treat with a bottle of Champagne waiting for you to arrive. Breakfast is included daily in the AQ Restaurant. With specialty workshops and guided tours highlighting the artistic culture of South Florida offered to those with this unique package, room rates start at 890 dollars per night, subject to tax and availability, with access to a world-class spa in a resort that has earned several Forbes Travel Guide Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award would be the peak of luxury.

Depending on your arrival and departure dates, there will be days of activities honoring Miami Art Week. First, there will be no need to leave the resort grounds for the interesting workshop titled, “Mapping the Art World: Structures and Networks” on Monday, December 2 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. Betty Briceno, an art expert and a curator at Couturista Travel, will guide attendees through a summary of different aspects in the 2019 art world like the terminology, structure and networks. This workshop will cost 250 dollars per person. Then, on Wednesday, December 4 from 2 pm to 7 pm, Betty will lead a VIP guided tour to the Vernissage, or invitation-only, openings of Art Basel and Design Miami fairs. One-way transportation leaving from Acqualina Resort, full-day guided tour and tickets to the select fairs will all be included in the price of 1200 dollars per person. There will be a second chance to experience this private tour with Betty during the last day of Art Basel and Design Miami on Sunday, December 8 from 10 am to 6 pm and will include a visit to Untitled fairs. The Sunday tour will only cost $700 per person. For both dates, it is important to remember not to reserve more than 6 people per tour.

The final events tailor-made for the Art Basel vacation package will take place on Thursday, December 5 and Friday, December 6 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Acqualina’s AQ Bar always partners with Fine Art Mia, decorating the walls with original masterpieces by British contemporary artist, Damien Hirst, and famous American artists like Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring and Jeff Koons. However, for guests staying at the resort between December 1 and 10, there will be two scheduled tours of the art collection while enjoying live music. Guests will be treated to special cocktails inspired by original artwork such as Marilyn Monroe in White, made with coconut-infused tequila, jalapeño syrup and fresh lime & lemon juice; Campbell Soup Mule, a mixture of vodka, fresh lychee juice and ginger beer; and Ladies & Gentlemen Fizz with cucumber & mint-infused vodka and fresh key lime juice.

In between the art-related events guests can lounge around three oceanfront swimming pools, experience world-class dining in well-known restaurants like Il Mulino New York, and escape their worries at the Acqualina Spa, the first ESPA-branded spa in the US.

