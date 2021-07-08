LISTEN’s Takeover Of The Underground Art Scene

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LISTEN

If you’re a regular passerby on the streets of Los Angeles, you might have come across the loud and vibrant work of LISTEN, the talented and anonymous street artist who’s taking over the city’s underground Art Scene. For the last 20 years, LISTEN has mostly adorned empty walls, billboards, and blank public spaces. However, the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 provoked the artist to turn toward canvases. Creating art/canvases inspired by the events surrounding political climate, LISTEN takes an artistic approach to highlight issues in today’s society. Undoubtedly, the detail and message behind each canvas are powerfully spoken for. It’s no wonder the most recent showing of LISTEN’s artwork– showcased at an in-impromptu Santa Monica pop-up gallery— was a complete SELLOUT.

Sure, LISTEN might be a rising artist, but his artistic expression has already driven much interest worldwide. In fact, a special series of three “The Crypto Teddy Bear” was made by author and entrepreneur Khalil Rafati, who used to regularly pass by LISTEN’s artwork during a period of homelessness and addiction. After rising out of poverty and moving to Austin, Texas, Rafati began collecting the art of Kelsey Brookes, Sage Vaughn, and so on. But it was a recent visit to L.A. where he reconnected with his past after spotting Crypto Bear on the old streets he once called home.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LISTEN“It gave me chills. It was so bold and irreverent yet contained in innocence that only a human being with a pure soul could create. The feeling I got was very similar to the first time I saw a Basquiat or a Keith Haring. I became obsessed.” Rafati said. “I started asking anybody and everybody if they could help me track down the artist and purchase one of his pieces. With the persistence of a dope friend, I soon made contact and the rest is history.”

The other two from the LISTEN series are rapidly drawing attention and will be showcased at SoCo Modern Art Gallery in Austin for a limited time, so snag them while they’re still available!

Additionally, a smaller version of the HOPE Teddy Bear will be gifted to the winners of the 2021 ESPY awards, which are being held in New York City on Saturday, July 10th. It’s evident the art scene is embracing and supporting LISTEN’s work as this artist continues making strides in the bustling industry.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LISTEN

As far as where the inspiration and creativity stem from, here’s what LISTEN had to say: “Most of my graffiti pieces on the streets provoke awareness. I create situations with my art that make people think. The rush of creativity and beauty makes me happy as a person and an artist. Personally, I get lost in my happy place of creativity. The origin of the childlike ‘Teddy’ bear has a message of hope that I wish upon the viewers’ passion, persona, and consciousness to ultimately create change.”

Indeed, art has the ability to speak for itself. LISTEN’s art speaks, inspires, and ignites change. But who is the face behind this extraordinary street art? No one knows, but it’s clear this artist intends to continue arousing societal change through his reflective mind and vibrant art pieces. You can check out some of Listen’s notable art pieces here.

