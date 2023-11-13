Photo Credit: Hulu

The Petersen Automotive Museum has teamed up with Onyx Collective to celebrate the premiere of Hulu’s new high-octane automotive docu-series “Drive with Swizz Beatz”, which will be available to stream on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories beginning on November 16. The partnership will celebrate global car culture with a Cruise-In and Toy Drive hosted by Swizz Beatz on Sunday, November 19, as well as a museum takeover from November 16 – 20 with monitors displaying still and video teasers of the series and giveaways.

In “Drive with Swizz Beatz,” hip-hop legend and car collector Swizz Beatz and son Nasir Dean (also known as Note Marcato) visit car-loving destinations, where they’ll examine the area’s distinctive car culture and bring together two otherwise disparate car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive and an appreciation for what it’s like to beat the odds through sheer drive alone. The six-episode docu-series will feature domestic and global locations, including Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Japan and Saudi Arabia. To view the official trailer, click here.

On November 19, Beatz and Dean will host the All Make Cruise-In & Toy Drive at the museum, where all makes, models, car clubs and enthusiasts are invited to celebrate their passion for cars. In partnership with Road & Track magazine, highlights of the cruise-in will include a panel discussion with Beatz, Dean and The Smoking Tire’s Matt Farah, and a display from local car collective G’s on Sunday. In addition, breakfast will be provided free with registration from local Los Angeles institutions Guisados and George’s Burger stand. All attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive benefiting Toys for Tots.

The cruise-in is free for spectators and $25 for those displaying a vehicle, which includes access to the cruise-in, an exclusive gift, admission to the museum, food, and parking. Those displaying a vehicle may also submit their car for the curated section of automobiles and be eligible for awards.

