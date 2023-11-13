Michael Chow
Haute Living Celebrates Michael Chow with The Macallan

City Guide, Haute Scene, News

Haute Living and The Macallan honored the legendary restaurateur and Haute Living cover star Michael Chow (aka now know as “M”) with a launch dinner at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.

Mr. Chow

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Notable attendees included Vanessa Chow, Crime by Design, Nicoleta Vaculov, Laura Stemmer, Martin Cole, Elycia Verreault, Michael Einsenber and Lori Eisenberg, Mandana Bolourch, Rj Jain, John Burnham, Joe Mannis, Adriana Garza, Keith Berglund, Natalie Paulick, Erik Steigen, Nicoleta Vaculov, Hannah Thomas, Peter Zhang, Shirley Chuchawat and Will Chuchawat.

Kamal Hotchandani and Michael Chow

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Guests enjoyed an exquisite tasting of The Macallan 30, one of the most sought-after single malt scotches in the world. The Macallan 30 features the scents of fresh honeycomb, sweet toffee, red apple, fig, and vanilla pod and the tasting notes of cinnamon, ginger, Madagascan vanilla, dried fruits, and oak finished with sweet oak and toffee.

Martin Cole

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

South African celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz presented Chow with an inviting painting.

Michael Chow and Jonathan Schultz

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Guests enjoyed The Macallan bespoke cocktails, including “Hummingbird,” a concoction of The Macallan Double Cask 12-Years-Old mixed with Calvados, honey, and lemon. Additionally, The Macallan offered “Copper Old Fashioned,” which combined The Macallan Sherry Oak 12-Years-Old with honey and orange bitters.

John Burnham, a Guest, and Joe Mannis

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Highlights of the dinner included Mr. Chow staples such as Chicken Satay, Drunken Fish, Velvet Chicken, and Beijing Duck.

Elycia Verreault, Vanessa Chow, and Laura Stemmer

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Laura Stemmer

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Vanessa Chow and Mandana Bolourchi

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

The Macallan 30

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Vanessa Chow, guests, and Michael Chow

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Elycia Verreault, Vanessa Chow, and Laura Stemmer

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Martin Cole and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Crime by Design

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Martin Cole and Adriana Garz

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Vanessa Chow

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

The Macallan

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

 

 

 

