Misty Copeland Is Honored At The Luxe 2023 LA Dance Project Gala

Haute Scene, News

LA Dance Project
Misty Copeland, Benjamin Millepied

Photo Credit: Nina Fernandez, BFA.com
Benjamin Millepied‘s L.A. Dance Project (LADP) celebrated its 2023 Gala at Vibiana in Downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, honoring none other than ballet great Misty Copeland.

LA Dance Project
Jane Fonda, Misty Copeland, Alicia Silverstone

Photo Credit: Jojo Korsh, BFA.com

During the event, Lucinda Lent, Executive Director of L.A. Dance Project, and Mark Terbeek, Chairman of the Board of L.A. Dance Project announced a major expansion of the LADP studio in Downtown Los Angeles, effectively doubling LADP’s theater seating capacity from 100 to 200 seats in addition to a new dance library and research room. An additional program was announced, Dance Pass, that will offer members of the Boys & Girls Club of Los Angeles to attend LADP performances at their DTLA studio space at no cost.

LA Dance Project
Jane Fonda, Benjamin Millepied

Photo Credit: Nina Fernandez, BFA.com

The evening’s guests included leading figures in the fields of art, fashion, and entertainment, including Doug Aitken, Lawrence Bender, Jasmine Daniels, Jane Fonda, Kevin Kwan, Berite Labelle, Marc Murphy, Timothy Potts, Alicia Silverstone, and Robert van Leer.

LA Dance Project
Benjamin Millepied, Daphne Fernberger

Photo Credit: Nina Fernandez, BFA.com

The evening honored internationally-acclaimed American ballet dancer and Los Angeles native Misty Copeland, who was introduced by award-winning choreographer and dancer Debbie Allen. Guests also enjoyed several performances during the gala program, including LADP’s Artistic Director Benjamin Millepied’s premiere of a new duet to Jeff Buckley’s song “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over.”

LA Dance Project
Benjamin Millepied

Photo Credit: Jojo Korsh, BFA.com

The event was presented by the top luxury brands, inclusive of Lanvin, Zadig & Voltaire, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

