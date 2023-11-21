Juli Tawil Explores Artistic Frontiers Of Beauty And Innovation

Juli Tawil, a seasoned industrial designer and accomplished plastic artist, is on a creative journey that began with the colorful canvas of her childhood. She spent her childhood immersed in a world of paints, brushes, and fabrics, painting vibrant strokes inspired by her mother’s artistic endeavors. Juli’s love of art grew stronger as she grew older, and for the past 26 years, she has diligently honed her skills as a painter, experimenting with various styles, many of which found their inspiration in the natural world.

The innovative new techniques she has developed and championed are sure to define a new artistic generation! It is, in fact, Juli’s technical training in Industrial Design, unusual for a painter, combined with her artistic skills developed from an early age, that are responsible for the unique skills and ability she demonstrates with control of her medium, the three-dimensional reliefs, and colors she uses.

Her artistic endeavors flourished against the backdrop of Argentina, where she once oversaw the illustrious “Atelier de Palermo,” a hub where both adults and children learned the subtle nuances of art. Juli sought advice and mentorship from a variety of teachers throughout her artistic journey, but it was her collaboration with Omar Martino that left an indelible mark on her artistic trajectory. His expert guidance provided her with a great deal of experience and wisdom, allowing her to seamlessly weave disparate techniques into her figurative work and explore interesting abstract ventures.

Juli Tawil’s current body of work is a tapestry of the creative methods she has mastered over the years. Her ultimate goal is to pursue continuous growth to find new artistic challenges, with an eye toward international recognition. The pinnacle of her journey occurred at the Louvre Museum in Paris, where her art found a global stage and brought with it numerous opportunities and future exhibition invitations.

Juli was swept away by an overwhelming surge of inspiration upon her arrival in Miami, propelling her to create her new Dots Series in a remarkably short timeframe. Her strong technical skills and new techniques have really resonated with Juli’s American and global audiences, as can be seen by new commissions from clients and collectors around the world. This series combines the series of techniques she has learned over the years, capturing the essence of her artistic style. Juli’s art can be seen on her Instagram: @julitawil_art.

What is your artistic experience, and how your journey as an artist began?

I started taking classes at the Painting Atelier at the age of 12, which was started by my mother, who is also an artist. I grew up watching her! Painting has been with me throughout my life. Initially, it was more like a hobby. After completing my professional career as an Industrial Designer, working in a Design and Innovation studio, starting a venture creating prints and decoration items, and engaging in fashion catalog design, I realized my true passion was art. Turning this hobby into a “job” seemed spectacular and very rewarding.

Are there specific artists or art movements that have had a profound impact on your work and artistic style?

I admire Claude Monet; I love his brushwork and the myriad of colors in his paintings. While my works aren’t a reflection of Monet, my brushstroke is greatly influenced by him.

I started with realistic landscapes, ventured into animals and flowers, then gradually explored losing form only to suggest it through brushstrokes. Later, I immersed myself in abstraction. With time, I developed the “Dots Series,” a technique combining figurative and abstract elements with relief. It involves blending pigments, color paints, plaster, and glue to create a unique texture on canvas, providing a firm relief of intense colors that make the painting come to life.

What’s the story behind some of your favorite works, including the inspiration and message behind them?

One of my favorites is “Beautiful Bird.” Some years ago, I painted a similar oil painting that was a milestone in my career, a mix of figurative and versatile composition with vibrant colors. That painting sold, and it was so significant to me that I wanted to recreate it with the new relief technique I’m currently working on. When I moved to Miami with my family, I went without painting for a few months while setting up our home. During the moving process, it seems I accumulated a strong desire to paint and express myself. I envisioned trying new things—reliefs, colors, materials. When we finally found our home, and I had the time and space to paint, I felt the need to paint a blank canvas, “Growing Up,” as if it were a blank page, starting a new story from here. The entire Dot Series emerged from that painting.

How do you stay motivated and find inspiration in your daily life as an artist?

Undoubtedly, painting really grounds me and gives me time to be with myself. As a mother of four, my schedule is very chaotic, but I always find a moment to disconnect with myself. Thankfully, since coming to Miami, I’ve had many exhibitions that kept me committed to creating new artworks.

How do you like the United States? Did you experience any moments of culture shock when you came here for the first time?

The amount of art I see here is incredible! I am fascinated by all the different styles, and it’s evident that people here appreciate and enjoy art very much. Art is constantly evolving, and there are very interesting new things to see and learn. Undoubtedly, it’s a huge market with a lot to explore and take advantage of. Instead of culture shock, I was surprised to receive compliments from people for my art, education, and background since it’s not common to find an artist with such a strong and technical degree background in Industrial Design. This one unique twist, after many years of evolving in the field, has made my new technique possible. These new methods that I love so much hold the promise of a bright future for both me and those who appreciate my art!

