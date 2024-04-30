How To Kick Off Summer In Style This Memorial Day Weekend, According To HotelPlanner

Photo Credit: iStock

Unearth your whites, inaugurate the start of summer, and pay tribute to America’s fallen this Memorial Day Weekend by experiencing some of the most precious parcels of the United States of America.

This special extended weekend in the homeland offers a perfect travel trifecta: pleasant spring weather ideal for outdoor adventures, various destinations from bustling cities to breathtaking national parks, and a chance to participate in meaningful events honoring our national heroes. Whether you crave a relaxing beach getaway, a storied immersion in Washington, D.C., or an adventurous hike, America provides diverse experiences. Plus, with fewer crowds compared to peak summer, it’s a time to explore the rich culture and stunning landscapes that define the U.S. – steeped in style.

Here are HotelPlanner’s picks:

As late spring transitions into early summer, Bozeman, Montana, blossoms into an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Traverse picturesque landscapes adorned with blooming wildflowers, trek or cycle along immaculate trails, cast your line for fly fishing in lively rivers, or tackle thrilling rapids on a whitewater rafting adventure. With the reopening of Yellowstone National Park in mid-late May, discover geothermal marvels, abundant wildlife, and awe-inspiring scenery—all conveniently accessible from Bozeman. This hidden Montana treasure offers the perfect fusion of scenic beauty, agreeable weather, and exhilarating activities, ensuring an idyllic destination for a revitalizing and unforgettable getaway.

Where to stay:

In downtown Bozeman, the Kimpton Armory Hotel Bozeman, an IHG property, reimagines a former National Guard Armory. Art Deco details nod to the building’s past, while modern comforts fill the guest rooms. On-site restaurants and bars offer convenient dining options, and a full-service spa and fitness center ensure a relaxing stay. This well-located hotel caters to both business and leisure travelers seeking a memorable Montana adventure.

Journey back in time and explore the American legacy this Memorial Day Weekend in Washington, D.C. Walk the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery, a poignant tribute to fallen soldiers. Pay your respects at the Lincoln Memorial, a majestic monument honoring the 16th president. Reflect on the sacrifices made at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Washington, D.C. boasts more than just iconic landmarks, offering the chance to delve deeper into the nation’s story at the National Mall’s many museums. For a relaxed exploration, take a scenic walk or bike ride along this expansive green space, soaking in the heart of American history.

Where to stay:

At the core of Washington D.C.’s esteemed Georgetown neighborhood, Rosewood Washington epitomizes refinement and personalized hospitality. Occupying a historic landmark, this opulent hotel seamlessly melds classic architecture with contemporary design. Indulge in spacious guest rooms graced with bespoke furnishings and carefully curated artwork, offering captivating city panoramas or serene courtyard views. Lavish marble bathrooms and premium amenities guarantee a truly indulgent stay. Beyond its sumptuous accommodations, Rosewood Washington showcases a dynamic culinary landscape. Whether you seek an opulent sanctuary or a stylish hub for exploring the capital, Rosewood Washington pledges an unforgettable getaway.

Photo Credit: iStock

Coronado Beach in San Diego, California, with its pristine white sands and tranquil waters, Coronado offers an immaculate setting for relaxation and recreation. The island exudes a charming small-town atmosphere, with tree-lined streets, historic architecture, and a vibrant cultural scene. Visitors can explore attractions such as the landmark Hotel del Coronado, known for its grandeur and heritage, or walk along the charming shops and eateries of Orange Avenue. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the island’s abundance of recreational activities, from cycling along scenic paths to kayaking in the bay. With its idyllic coastal setting, welcoming community, and eclectic array of attractions, Coronado truly captures the essence of a perfect sojourn.

Where to stay:

Just over the bridge in San Diego’s lively Gaslamp Quarter is the Pendry Hotel, a fusion of Californian ease and sophisticated splendor. Twelve stories high, this haven offers expansive guest rooms adorned with bespoke furnishings and breathtaking bay or downtown vistas. Luxuriate in opulent bathrooms boasting marble countertops and Fili D’Oro bedding. Plunge into the hotel’s culinary realm, boasting six unique dining destinations and bars overseen by San Diego’s top chefs. From laid-back dining to rooftop libations overlooking the city, Pendry San Diego is your chic retreat amid the urban landscape.

Chicago, Illinois, offers a fantastic urban culture experience in the center of America’s heartland. The city is home to top-notch museums, art galleries, and architecture. Stroll along the lakefront, embark on a boat tour of the Chicago River, or cheer on the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Dive into the diverse neighborhoods, each brimming with its distinctive charm.

Where to stay:

Nestled in the nucleus of Chicago’s bustling Loop, the Nobu Hotel seamlessly combines luxurious accommodations with world-renowned Japanese-fusion cuisine. Designed by architect David Rockwell, the hotel exudes a sleek and sophisticated atmosphere. Its spacious guest rooms offer stunning city views, lavish marble bathrooms, and upscale amenities, ensuring a comfortable and indulgent stay. Beyond its rooms, the hotel is a culinary destination in itself, featuring the signature Nobu restaurant helmed by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. With personalized service and a prime location near seminal landmarks like Millennium Park and the Magnificent Mile, Nobu Hotel Chicago is the ultimate retreat for an unforgettable Windy City weekend.

Haute Living recommends using its preferred hotel provider, HotelPlanner, for all your hotel booking needs throughout the year.

Written in partnership with HotelPlanner