It’s officially season in Aspen — and for the fashion industry, the ephemeral boutiques are everything. This winter, Stone Island, the renowned Italian brand celebrated for its innovation in sportswear and outerwear, is taking its winter offerings to new heights with the announcement of its first seasonal United States retail space. In partnership with Kith Aspen, this winter outpost is set to become one of the hautest shopping destinations in Aspen open until February 2024.

The collaboration between Stone Island and Kith has been flourishing for over a decade, continuously blending urban streetwear aesthetics with Italian craftsmanship. Building on this rich history, the two brands are now poised to unveil their first shared retail space, offering a curated selection of exclusive products for the season. The Stone Island Aspen Outpost has been strategically timed to coincide with the renowned ski town’s peak season with a carefully curated selection of pieces from Stone Island’s Autumn Winter ‘023’024 collection.

Stone Island has long been celebrated for its fusion of fashion-forward design and practicality. With a commitment to cutting-edge materials and innovative techniques, the brand has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the world of sportswear and outerwear. This collaboration with Kith Aspen underscores Stone Island’s dedication to providing customers with not only high-quality garments but also a tailored shopping experience that aligns seamlessly with the Aspen winter lifestyle.

In addition to the seasonal collection, customers will also be treated to a forthcoming exclusive capsule collection. While details about this special collection are still under wraps, anticipation is high among those who appreciate Stone Island’s dedication to quality, innovation, and cutting-edge design.

So if you happen to be in Aspen this season, we’re deeming the Stone Island Outpost a must-visit.