Photo Credit: Anna Maria Lipsig

Aubrey Chandler is not your average success story. Born in the vibrant city of Tampa and currently making waves in Miami, she is a dynamic force to be reckoned with. Under the spotlight of various industries, Aubrey has carved out her niche as a multifaceted entrepreneur, seamlessly blending her passions for photography, private aviation, real estate & publicity into a flourishing career.

Aubrey‘s journey began in the glitzy world of entertainment, where her talents as an actor and model initially gained recognition. However, it was her serendipitous foray into photography that truly set her on a remarkable path. Aubrey’s photography has graced the covers and pages of renowned publications such as People, Rolling Stone, and Marie Claire, cementing her status as a visionary artist in a world captivated by her unique perspective. From the towering billboards of Times Square to capturing moments with icons like Shaquille O’Neal and A-list celebrities, Aubrey’s lens has immortalized the magic of Hollywood’s elite.

But Aubrey’s ambitions didn’t stop at photography. With a natural flair for networking and business acumen, she delved into the world of private aviation, where she soared to new heights. Overseeing multiple departments and cultivating relationships with the world’s most affluent individuals, Aubrey’s extensive network became the cornerstone of her transition to real estate & publicity.

In the dynamic world of real estate, Aubrey’s ability to connect, strategize, and elevate her clients sets her apart as a visionary realtor. Her recent accomplishment of orchestrating a client’s debut on the prestigious TED Talks platform is a testament to her unwavering dedication and innovative approach. With each success, Aubrey Chandler reaffirms her position as a trailblazer in the industry, paving the way for others to follow.

When asked about her sources of inspiration, Aubrey credits her incredible stepmother, her best friend Dixie Grinstead, whose unwavering support and guidance have propelled her forward through life’s many trials and tribulations. Aubrey fondly recalls Grinstead’s words of wisdom: “Blood may be thicker than water, but this water is pretty thick,” serving as a constant reminder of the importance of surrounding oneself with people who believe in you & your potential.

As Aubrey continues to chart new territories, her favorite quote resonates deeply: “You are who you associate with.” Drawing strength from her associations with positive, driven individuals, Aubrey remains committed to empowering others and building lasting legacies.

In a world where success is often measured by conventional standards, Aubrey Chandler defies expectations, carving her own path with creativity, determination, and unwavering tenacity. As the world watches in awe, Aubrey continues to redefine the very essence of success, one endeavor at a time.

Written in partnership with Maria Williams