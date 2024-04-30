Active After Coffee Rises As A Market Leader With Unique Mindful Tees And Caps

Active After Coffee caters to real people living real lives—students, young professionals, and parents juggling responsibilities. The brand’s versatile streetwear is designed for those seeking stylish yet practical pieces to wear to college classes, school pick-ups, coffee dates, brunches, and everyday errands.

The name “Active After Coffee” stems from wanting to maintain an active lifestyle while navigating daily demands like work, healthy eating, and self-care. As founder Bilal Hallab shares, “This brand is for real people who are trying their best despite struggling with life’s challenges. We want to wake up, exercise, and practice self-care. We just need that cup of coffee first.”

Hallab’s mindfulness and mental health journey were the driving force behind Active After Coffee. At a time when discussing such topics was particularly stigmatized for men, he wanted to normalize mindfulness through entrepreneurship and creativity.

Unique Designs and Limited Quantities

Quality and creativity characterize Active After Coffee. The brand’s tees and caps feature exclusive in-house fabric, ensuring a premium feel and unique designs. “We exclusively produce all our fabric, and we are the first mindful premium quality fashion brand,” Hallab proudly states.

Active After Coffee releases only four to six limited-quantity capsule collections annually to maintain exclusivity and reduce waste. This creates a sense of scarcity and aligns with the brand’s sustainability efforts; as Hallab explains, “We don’t follow traditional seasons. Our limited-quantity capsule collections each year reduce fabric wastage to near zero, with our current wastage at only 3%.”

Sustainability at the Forefront

Active After Coffee’s commitment to mindfulness extends beyond its designs and production practices. The brand prioritizes sustainability using organic cotton, eco-friendly packaging, and sustainable dyeing techniques free from toxic chemicals.

“At Active After Coffee, we understand the urgency of the climate crisis and actively counter its impact,” Hallab states. The company invests in climate projects to offset its carbon footprint and achieve climate positivity, further solidifying it as a responsible and forward-thinking brand.

Rapid Growth and Industry Recognition

Despite being a recent entrant in the market, Active After Coffee has experienced remarkable growth—receiving hundreds of orders daily since its launch. The brand’s “Drop 1: The Balance Drop” has received overwhelming support from fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and the wider community. With limited quantities remaining, the coveted pieces are selling out fast.

Active After Coffee’s team is finalizing their highly anticipated second product drop, with a “surprise capsule” collection in the pipeline. This development is sure to delight the brand’s growing fanbase. Meanwhile, discussions are underway for potential partnerships and product placements with influential concept stores in Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City.

Active After Coffee shows no signs of slowing down. With an eye toward the future and commitment to its core principles of quality, creativity, sustainability, and mindfulness, it is slowly cementing itself as a forerunner in the fashion industry. As its reach expands, it remains focused on shaping cultural narratives around mental health and conscious living through its mindful caps and tees.