Aleska Génesis, Successful Model And Businesswoman, Launches ‘Mala Diamonds Heart’: More than a Perfume

“A genuine diamond is forged through time, subjected to great pressures, submerged in the depths, and ultimately revealed as unbreakable,” said the businesswoman and model.

In a remarkable show of resilience, international businesswoman and model Aleska Génesis has opened up her heart in Miami to share her deeply personal journey. The event, named ‘Unveiling the Real Mala,’ served as a platform for Aleska to shed light on her path to recovery after experiencing domestic violence, enduring relentless pressure, and coping with alopecia. She firmly declared that while Mala may have lost her hair, she certainly did not lose her head.

‘Mala’ was the woman who dared to give her heart and open the doors of her soul. She remained silent when the pressure seemed to destroy her. ‘Mala’ because she doesn’t respond to criticism, ‘mala’ because she said stop. ‘Mala’ because she discovered she was more than she could have ever imagined. ‘Mala’ is a woman who knows her worth and walks with an unbreakable yet kind heart,” she said.

Reflecting on her fragrance “Mala Black Heart,” Aleska Génesis emphasized that it’s “more than just a perfume” as it encapsulates moments in a scent that appeals to the human senses.

“It’s a reminder that if it didn’t destroy you, it reveals the strength within you, a strength that makes you shine,” the celebrity explained to journalists, influencers, media, and fans from across the United States.

In addition to her own product launch, Aleska has established a meaningful partnership with Avi & Co, a distinguished brand specializing in new and pre-owned luxury watches. The company has become an exceptional go-to source for big celebrities such as Jamie Foxx, Nicki Minaj, and Justin Bieber.

Aleska’s deep appreciation for luxury investment pieces finds its perfect match in this partnership, as she proudly joins a community of women who exemplify the brand’s values. Moreover, Aleska eloquently emphasizes that the diamond serves as a symbol of unwavering commitment, not only to herself but to all women who have faced or continue to endure challenging experiences.

“And if you stand here, steadfast, moving forward, and maintain kindness while capable of smiling, you make it evident that you are a diamond, a woman with a diamond heart,” she explained about her new perfume, “Mala Diamonds Heart.”

Aleska serves as an inspiration to find strength in every challenging moment, demonstrating the transformation of adversity into a driving force to move forward. She stands as a symbol of resilience, and her significant accomplishment was the launch of her own perfume line.

Aleska concluded by saying, “There is someone,” and assured that Mala’s story will continue.

