Marc Anthony
Cover Story
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Cover Story
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond
Udonis Haslem
Cover Story
The Miami Heat’s ‘Gatekeeper’ Udonis Haslem On The Legacy He’s Leaving Behind After Retiring From The NBA
Olivia Palermo
Cover Story
The Etymology Of An ‘It Girl’ — One On One With Olivia Palermo
Hannah Waddingham
Cover Story
Hannah Waddingham Has Entered Her ‘IDGAF’ Era. This Is How ‘Ted Lasso’ Helped Her Get There.

Cocktail Of The Week: The Vegas Golden Knights-Inspired Golden Mule

Cocktail of the Week, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Cabo Wabo CantinaPhoto Credit: Cabo Wabo Cantina

The reigning Stanley Cup holders the Vegas Golden Knights are certainly some buzz-worthy names right now in Sin City, and as such, cocktails are popping up all over Las Vegas in their honor. Our favorite is the Golden Mule, found at Cabo Wabo Cantina, Sammy Hagar’s rockin’ Strip-side bar and restaurant. And hey, it’s the Red Rocker’s 76th birthday today, so we have yet another reason to celebrate!

Cabo Wabo CantinaPhoto Credit: Anthony Mair

Hagar and his cantina are raising a cup to the reigning champs by bringing back the Golden Mule, its signature cocktail from last season’s magical playoff run. The mule is made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, St. Germain liquor, ginger beer, and lime and passion fruit juice.

Cabo Wabo CantinaPhoto Credit: Cabo Wabo Cantina

Catch all the on-ice action at Cabo Wabo Cantina, located inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, with great views of the game and a signature cocktail in honor of Las Vegas’ team, available throughout the season, available now.

Cabo Wabo CantinaPhoto Credit: Cabo Wabo Cantina

Here’s how to make the Golden Mule at home, fans!

1.25oz Tito’s Vodka
.5oz St. Germain
.25oz lime juice
.25os passionfruit juice
filled with ginger beer

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Mr. Chow
Haute Scene
October 13, 2023
Michael Chow Premieres His Upcoming HBO Max Film, “AKA Mr. Chow”, In New York
By Laura Schreffler
Dior Is Reinventing Luxury Beauty With Their First Haute Couture Lipstick, Rouge Premier
Fashion
October 13, 2023
Dior Is Reinventing Luxury Beauty With The First Haute Couture Lipstick, Rouge Premier
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
D'Angelo Russell
Cover Story
October 12, 2023
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
By Laura Schreffler
The 111SKIN Eye Lift Gel NAC Y²™ Is The Future Of Skincare Innovation
Haute Beauty
October 12, 2023
The 111SKIN Eye Lift Gel NAC Y²™ Is The Future Of Skincare Innovation
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami