The reigning Stanley Cup holders the Vegas Golden Knights are certainly some buzz-worthy names right now in Sin City, and as such, cocktails are popping up all over Las Vegas in their honor. Our favorite is the Golden Mule, found at Cabo Wabo Cantina, Sammy Hagar’s rockin’ Strip-side bar and restaurant. And hey, it’s the Red Rocker’s 76th birthday today, so we have yet another reason to celebrate!

Hagar and his cantina are raising a cup to the reigning champs by bringing back the Golden Mule, its signature cocktail from last season’s magical playoff run. The mule is made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, St. Germain liquor, ginger beer, and lime and passion fruit juice.

Catch all the on-ice action at Cabo Wabo Cantina, located inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, with great views of the game and a signature cocktail in honor of Las Vegas’ team, available throughout the season, available now.

Here’s how to make the Golden Mule at home, fans!

1.25oz Tito’s Vodka

.5oz St. Germain

.25oz lime juice

.25os passionfruit juice

filled with ginger beer