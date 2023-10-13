Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior Beauty

When it comes to luxury beauty, Dior is always at the forefront. And today, they’re pioneering the luxury beauty space like never before with the unveiling of their newest lipstick, Rouge Premier, the House’s first haute couture makeup product. Under the guidance of Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, Rouge Premier heralds a new era for the Maison.

With an intricate and personalized approach, Rouge Premier embodies excellence down to the finest details. It boasts an exceptional lip care formula, an impeccably crafted ceramic case, and a dazzling palette of twelve sumptuously rich colors. This new lip creation signifies a significant stride toward beauty that seamlessly melds expertise with a contemporary sensibility, promising an exquisite experience marked by unparalleled perfection.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior Beauty

This experience approaches the sublime, reminiscent of a high jewelry masterpiece. The lipstick is unveiled from the heart of an ornate case adorned with the timeless toile de Jouy pattern, perfectly matching the ceramic design. Nestled within this opulent casing, Rouge Premier is accompanied by a refill and a protective cotton pouch, ensuring that every woman can carry it effortlessly from her dressing table to her handbag. Rouge Premier isn’t just a lipstick; it’s an enduring luxury item that can be treasured indefinitely, refilled according to one’s desires, making it the ultimate keepsake of opulence.

Rouge Premier marks the House of Christian Dior’s foray into a fresh realm of makeup artistry. To elevate this extraordinary experience and establish an authentic haute couture ceremony for the lips, Dior has meticulously crafted a lip brush and a mirror, both mirroring the aesthetic essence of the lipstick itself. The mirror takes on an elegant oval shape, while the lip brush handle showcases a sophisticated blend of bernardaud ceramic and metal. These exquisite tools, akin to Rouge Premier, find their place within a toile de Jouy case and can be easily stowed in a handbag, safely ensconced in their protective cotton pouch.