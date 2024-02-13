Photo Credit: Joia BeachLove is in the air this week — it’s Valentine’s Day! In celebration of this day of romance, our cocktail of the week is the aptly named Love Potion, which can be imbibed at Miami’s Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Club. This lovely libation is a heady blend of London No3 gin, fresh raspberries, and lemon, topped with an orange blossom foam.

Photo Credit: Joia Beach

Says Martin Gutierrez, bar manager at Joia Beach: “For Valentine’s Day, we wanted to create a drink fit for the occasion. This romantic, red-hued cocktail incorporates London No3 gin, fresh raspberries, and lemon, and it is topped with a delicate orange blossom foam and raspberries. With the Love Potion, we aimed to create a drink that would activate the senses with a beautiful presentation, the scent of fresh fruit, and, of course, stellar taste to set the scene for a romantic evening under the stars at Joia Beach.”

Here’s how to make your own Love Potion at home!

Photo Credit: Joia Beach

Recipe:

1.5oz London No3 gin

0.75oz Pavan Liquor (Orange blossom)

Fresh raspberries

0.5oz lemon juice

0.5oz simple syrup

Foam