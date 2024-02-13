Cocktail Of The Week: The Love Potion At Joia Beach Spells Romance This Valentine’s Day
Photo Credit: Joia BeachLove is in the air this week — it’s Valentine’s Day! In celebration of this day of romance, our cocktail of the week is the aptly named Love Potion, which can be imbibed at Miami’s Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Club. This lovely libation is a heady blend of London No3 gin, fresh raspberries, and lemon, topped with an orange blossom foam.
Says Martin Gutierrez, bar manager at Joia Beach: “For Valentine’s Day, we wanted to create a drink fit for the occasion. This romantic, red-hued cocktail incorporates London No3 gin, fresh raspberries, and lemon, and it is topped with a delicate orange blossom foam and raspberries. With the Love Potion, we aimed to create a drink that would activate the senses with a beautiful presentation, the scent of fresh fruit, and, of course, stellar taste to set the scene for a romantic evening under the stars at Joia Beach.”
Here’s how to make your own Love Potion at home!
Recipe:
1.5oz London No3 gin
0.75oz Pavan Liquor (Orange blossom)
Fresh raspberries
0.5oz lemon juice
0.5oz simple syrup
Foam
Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
The latest campaign celebrates Louis Vuitton’s signature love of travel and the joy of the holiday season.
Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.
Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.
The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.
Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.
Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.
