Cocktail Of The Week: The Maybourne Beverly Hills Celebrates New Bentley Collaboration With The Macallan-Based Flying Spur

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

The Maybourne x BentleyPhoto Credit: Victoria Wall Harris

The Maybourne Beverly Hills and Bentley Beverly Hills are redefining the concept of a one-of-a-kind driving experience for guests through an exclusive new vehicle partnership. Beginning December 1st through January 15th, guests at The Maybourne Beverly Hills can embark on their nex California adventure in quintessential Beverly Hills style with access to drive behind the wheel of a luxury Grand Tourer, a new Bentley Flying Spur, the ultimate go-anywhere SUV, the Bentayga or the most stylish and elegant Continental GT Convertible.

As part of the program, guests of The Maybourne Beverly Hills will have the opportunity to use one of five complimentary Bentley vehicles when booking a sumptuous suite during their stay. Picture yourself in the driver’s seat and explore the City of Angels’ legendary locales, from Hollywood icons to the sun-soaked shores of Malibu and beyond. And for those who are interested in remaining local and discovering the fashionable golden triangle, guests can take a ride in the hotel’s Bentley house car, expertly navigated by a dedicated personal driver.

To celebrate the partnership, The Maybourne Beverly Hills’ head mixologist, Chris Amirault, has created a bespoke libation with The Macallan named ‘The Flying Spur’ in honor of ‘the best luxury sedan in the world.’  This high-end libation features The Macallan 18 Years Old as a nod to the vehicle’s original debut 18 years ago at the Geneva Motor Show. Bentley Motors and The Macallan launched their global brand partnership in July 2021.

The Flying Spur

The exclusive cocktail will be available on property at The Cigar & Whiskey Bar and The Maybourne Bar for the duration of the partnership and is available at $225 per serve. Here is how to make it at home (though we do recommend sipping it at The Maybourne, of course).

Flying Spur

The Macallan 18 Years Old, VSOP Calvados, Dubonnet Rouge, & chamomile

1.25 oz Macallan 18 Years Old

1 oz Calvados

.75 oz Dubonnet Rouge infused with chamomile buds

3 dashes orange bitters

