Do Unwind from the hustle and bustle of city life in Boston to escape to these 5 luxe spas to retreat, reset, and replenish.

Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental, BostonThe Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Boston

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Boston nestled in Back Bay provides a spacious and tranquil urban oasis. You can decompress in the luxurious crystal steam rooms featuring a central amethyst crystal, indulge in revitalizing vitality pools, and relish experience showers offering tropical, rainforest, or arctic settings along with ambient sound, lighting, aromatherapy, and adjustable water temperatures. The relaxation area also provides a retreat in the city with ambient lighting and soothing music.

Experience unique treatments such as the Lava Stone massage inspired by traditional Native American practices. This treatment eases muscle tension through the pressure of heated stones generating energy and creating a sense of balance.

If you’re looking for the ultimate escape, take the Forest Therapy Journey and rebalance from the stressors of modern-day life with a cleansing guided meditation, followed by a deep massage to relieve agitation. This treatment concludes with a grounding foot mud mask and soothing scalp massage.

Having trouble sleeping? New to the menu, the Dream Catcher Treatment, a sleep-focused full body and scalp massage infused with lavender aromatherapy oils and herbal heat packs induces a deep relaxation state, leaving guests feeling fully recharged.

776 Boylston St, 02199



Photo Credit: Christian Horan, courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, BostonThe Wellness Floor at One Dalton at Four Seasons One Dalton Street

The Wellness Floor at One Dalton at Four Seasons One Dalton Street offers a sanctuary where guests can take a break from reality, treat themselves to balancing treatments, take a swim in the 64-foot lap pool, and sit peacefully on a comfy lounger overlooking the Boston cityscape.

For treatments, we recommend the Sodashi Crystalus Stone Massage, a full-body hot stone massage developed to balance the mind, body, and spirit with the use of warm ancient Australian healing stones and crystals. The vibrations of the Australian plant essences and crystals increase relaxation and harmony in the mind, body, and spirit. Spa-goers can also center themselves with the Sodashi Love Chakra facial that uses a fusion of healing modalities to deliver balance to the chakra system while restoring your complexion with an uplifted appearance. White Jade tools harmonize the upper chakras, while crystal placement and singing bowls clear points of energy and soothe the soul.

Don’t miss The Spa’s newly launched bespoke rituals, developed in partnership with Ground Wellbeing. These include The Grounding Ritual, a massage treatment realigning the body for replenishment; The Comforting Ritual, a treatment for moms-to-be to aid tired, aching muscles; The Balancing Ritual, a massage to treat menopause accompanied by an aromatherapy foot bath, breathwork, and a focus on reflexology and lymphatic drainage to stimulate circulation; The Rooted Repair Ritual, which includes an aromatherapy foot soak, mindful breathwork, a foot mask application, a soothing hand massage, and a personalized foot massage to deeply ground the guest; and The Hug Ritual, which offers a choice of four Touch Therapy Rituals, including Peripheral Neuropathy Hand and Foot Syndrome, Scar Tissue Release, Head and Scalp Massage, or Lymphatic Support, followed by a touch therapy massage or facial to provide complete tranquility for the body and mind.

1 Dalton St, 02115

Photo Credit: Raffles Boston

Guerlain Spa at Raffles Boston

Experience the epitome of luxury and rejuvenation at Raffles Spa set to debut at Raffles Boston in the heart of Back Bay later this year. The spa will offer his and hers saunas, steam rooms, invigorating ice showers, three individual treatment rooms with private hydrotherapy baths and showers, and a couples’ treatment room with baths and showers.

Raffles Spa partnered with the esteemed Parisian beauty and wellness brand, Guerlain and will offer a curated selection of treatments infused with Guerlain’s exquisite skincare, enchanting fragrances, and luxurious makeup products. Your journey to serenity begins here.

40 Trinity Pl, 02116



Photo Credit: Encore Boston Harbor



The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor

The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor spans 19,000 square feet of space filled with 17 treatment rooms, steam rooms, dry saunas, hot and cold plunge pools, heated loungers, glowing floor lanterns, and the aroma of Yuzu and White Tea set the mood for a premier spa getaway.

To awaken, we recommend the Earthly Bliss, an aromatic, exfoliating body treatment with orange, mimosa, and vanilla musk scents. It starts with a poppy seed body polish, followed by skin brushing, firming cream, and nourishing body oil application. Enjoy a cocoon body wrap, scalp massage, and face massage to fully transform your mindset and enhance your energy levels.

Embrace good fortune with the spa’s signature Good Luck Ritual, a treatment that promotes happiness, luck, and prosperity through a full-body massage, scalp, hands, and feet ritual. It includes a face and scalp massage, exfoliation, cleansing, and hydration using lime and ginger scrub for good luck, leaving your skin silky smooth as you embark on new beginnings.

1 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149

Photo Credit: G2O Spa + SalonG2O Spa + Salon

G2O Spa + Salon in Back Bay provides a comforting retreat filled with plush lounges, cozy blankets, and city views by the fireplace. Boost your mood and overall energy in the pure Himalayan Salt Cave and relieve sore muscles in the dry sauna complete with a Himalayan Salt Wall.

Guests can head to the G2O Experience Room for a group or co-ed steam treatment where you can indulge in aromatherapy-infused steam enhanced with color light therapy. This experience warms the body, promotes detoxification, relieves congestion, and facilitates deep relaxation.

For treatments, choose from massage, skin, body, hair, nails, and even sunless tanning to have a full day of rejuvenation and pampering. We recommend the Therapeutic Stone Massage equipped with warm basalt stones and cool marble stones used in combination to ease chronic tension.

33 Exeter St, 02116