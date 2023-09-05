Louis Vuitton has added another jewel to its crown with the grand opening of its new store at the beloved Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton, Photographer Brad Dickson

Louis Vuitton’s Coral Gables store embodies the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and innovative design. This spacious location is a true treasure trove, offering an extensive array of the Maison’s métiers, ranging from men’s and women’s leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear to watches, jewelry, and even the coveted hard-sided pieces that have become synonymous with Louis Vuitton’s legacy.

Nestled within the verdant charm of Coral Gables, the store’s design pays homage to its lush surroundings. The façade, adorned with macramé-inspired sliding panels, exudes an organic elegance that harmonizes with the boutique’s upscale atmosphere. These panels feature the Maison’s iconic Monogram Flower emblem woven into the metalwork, creating a unique visual fusion of tradition and innovation.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton, Photographer Brad Dickson

Inside, visitors are greeted with an interior that blends natural elements like wood and fibers with refined decorative accents. The bespoke terrazzo floor, adorned with a custom pattern, adds an extra touch of sophistication to the environment. The store’s interior lounge is an homage to the Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades Diamond Screen by Marcel Wanders Studio, immersing visitors in the emblematic interlaced motif that the Maison is known for.

Art lovers will find themselves captivated by the fine artworks showcased throughout the store. A commissioned custom surfboard by Joshua Martin, known for his handcrafted surfboards, adds a touch of coastal beauty. Hawaiian artist Taylor Binda’s giclee titled “Lemonade” infuses a tropical vibe into the space, creating an atmosphere that transports visitors to a luxurious ocean-side escape. The remarkable furniture pieces, including those by designer Andrianna Shamaris and architect India Mahdavi, contribute to the overall opulent ambiance.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton, Photographer Brad Dickson

At the Coral Gables store, visitors can expect a bespoke shopping experience that blends the Maison’s signature offerings with exclusive selections curated to resonate with the local lifestyle. From fine diamond jewelry from collections like Blossom Silhouette and LV Volt to the awe-inspiring Tambour Horizon Light Up watches, Louis Vuitton continues to push the boundaries of creativity. A standout piece in the hard-sided collection is the Coffret Trésor, reimagined with a striking “Bleu Lagon” lining. The Monogram eight-watch carrying case, known as the Coffret 8 Montres, stands as a testament to the Maison’s timeless appeal. Ready-to-wear collections and shoes cater to both men and women, offering a blend of sophistication and contemporary flair.

Highlighting Louis Vuitton’s commitment to innovation, the Coral Gables store introduces the Orsay, a new handbag shape inspired by classic French style. The Petite Malle, a runway sensation, receives a refreshing makeover in the form of the Petite Malle Capitale and Vanity Case. For men, the Metallic Nebula coated canvas mini soft trunk showcases the Maison’s forward-thinking approach to design. Meanwhile, the Soft Polochon, crafted from supple calfskin leather with the new Epi XL pattern, exudes understated elegance.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton, Photographer Brad Dickson

Louis Vuitton’s new store in Coral Gables is more than just a retail destination; it’s an immersive experience that encapsulates the brand’s legacy of luxury, innovation, and artistry in the heart of the rapidly evolving market of South Florida.