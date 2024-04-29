HB
Fashion, News | April 29, 2024

Jimmy Choo Goes Sporty With Its New Collab With Malbon Golf

Fashion, News | April 29, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Jimmy Choo Goes Sporty With Its New Collab With Malbon GolfPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

In a rather unexpected move, luxury footwear giant Jimmy Choo has partnered with the innovative golf brand Malbon to launch a groundbreaking collection that blends high fashion with high performance. This collaboration marks a significant moment in both brands’ histories, combining Jimmy Choo’s 28-year legacy of glamour with Malbon’s fresh, disruptive perspective on golf wear. The result is a sport-inspired collection that democratizes and evolves the traditional golf community by infusing it with a new level of sophistication and universal appeal.

Jimmy Choo Goes Sporty With Its New Collab With Malbon GolfPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Malbon, known for its grassroots expertise and clean-cut styling on the golf course, brings high-performance golf shoes and accessories designed to empower the next generation of golfers worldwide. Their products are crafted to help players achieve hole-in-one victories, from the fairway to the green. Meanwhile, Jimmy Choo injects its iconic style into the mix, enriching the collection with monogram designs, renewed iconography, and its signature polished glamour.

One of the highlights of the collaboration is the reimagined Malbon mascot, ‘Buckets,’ which now sports embroidered patches and crystals that reflect Jimmy Choo’s luxurious design ethos. The collection includes cult styles like slip-on mules available in JC monogram denim or embossed leather, adorned with animated embroidery and interlocking logos. These pieces are designed not only for aesthetic appeal but also for performance, with grooved outsoles that provide essential grip during play.

Jimmy Choo Goes Sporty With Its New Collab With Malbon GolfPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy ChooJimmy Choo Goes Sporty With Its New Collab With Malbon GolfPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

The Jimmy Choo / Malbon Diamond Golf trainers are another standout, featuring sleek leather uppers and textured diamond cleats that ensure stability and support on the golf course. This footwear is engineered for competitive play, offering both comfort and style in equal measure. Beyond footwear, the collaboration extends to a well-considered lineup of accessories. These include a high-spec, limited-edition golf bag, club head covers, a rangefinder cover, and co-branded shoe bags that showcase Buckets’ revamped personality. Additionally, playful towels, bucket hats, and caps complete the collection, each item maintaining a balance of flair and functionality.

Sandra Choi, Creative Director of Jimmy Choo, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “I love to surprise people with our collaborations, unexpected pairings that underscore shared values and expertise. Malbon are masters of fusing fashion with function in golf wear and blended with Jimmy Choo’s inherent glamour, you get a collection that’s playfully glamorous.”

Jimmy Choo Goes Sporty With Its New Collab With Malbon GolfPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Stephen and Erica Malbon, the minds behind Malbon Golf, echoed this sentiment: “Collaborating with a legendary shoe brand like Jimmy Choo to craft footwear that transitions from the golf course to fashion settings is a natural choice. This partnership aims to captivate both fashion and golf enthusiasts by merging our worlds seamlessly.”

The Jimmy Choo / Malbon collection hit select Jimmy Choo stores globally on April 17th, 2024.

Related Articles

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan
Fashion

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan

By Adrienne Faurote

This November, Prada has expanded its presence in Michigan with the grand opening of a new boutique at The Somerset Collection.

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season
Fashion

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season

By Adrienne Faurote

From November 7th to January 2nd, 2025, Loro Piana transforms Harrods into a realm of festive enchantment with Workshop of Wonders.

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River
City Guide

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River

By Adrienne Faurote

Sunny’s Steakhouse, the latest venture from the team behind Miami’s renowned Jaguar Sun, has opened its doors in Little River.

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
Fashion

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

By Adrienne Faurote

In an unprecedented move, Chanel has become the Title Sponsor and official Timekeeping Partner for The Boat Race,

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

By Grace Sarkisian

With the crisp air of autumn comes a chance to reset our skincare and wellness routines.

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

See who stole the (auto) show at the 2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Sin City’s third iteration of its hottest auto exhibition.

