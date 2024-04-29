Jimmy Choo Goes Sporty With Its New Collab With Malbon Golf

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

In a rather unexpected move, luxury footwear giant Jimmy Choo has partnered with the innovative golf brand Malbon to launch a groundbreaking collection that blends high fashion with high performance. This collaboration marks a significant moment in both brands’ histories, combining Jimmy Choo’s 28-year legacy of glamour with Malbon’s fresh, disruptive perspective on golf wear. The result is a sport-inspired collection that democratizes and evolves the traditional golf community by infusing it with a new level of sophistication and universal appeal.

Malbon, known for its grassroots expertise and clean-cut styling on the golf course, brings high-performance golf shoes and accessories designed to empower the next generation of golfers worldwide. Their products are crafted to help players achieve hole-in-one victories, from the fairway to the green. Meanwhile, Jimmy Choo injects its iconic style into the mix, enriching the collection with monogram designs, renewed iconography, and its signature polished glamour.

One of the highlights of the collaboration is the reimagined Malbon mascot, ‘Buckets,’ which now sports embroidered patches and crystals that reflect Jimmy Choo’s luxurious design ethos. The collection includes cult styles like slip-on mules available in JC monogram denim or embossed leather, adorned with animated embroidery and interlocking logos. These pieces are designed not only for aesthetic appeal but also for performance, with grooved outsoles that provide essential grip during play.

The Jimmy Choo / Malbon Diamond Golf trainers are another standout, featuring sleek leather uppers and textured diamond cleats that ensure stability and support on the golf course. This footwear is engineered for competitive play, offering both comfort and style in equal measure. Beyond footwear, the collaboration extends to a well-considered lineup of accessories. These include a high-spec, limited-edition golf bag, club head covers, a rangefinder cover, and co-branded shoe bags that showcase Buckets’ revamped personality. Additionally, playful towels, bucket hats, and caps complete the collection, each item maintaining a balance of flair and functionality.

Sandra Choi, Creative Director of Jimmy Choo, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “I love to surprise people with our collaborations, unexpected pairings that underscore shared values and expertise. Malbon are masters of fusing fashion with function in golf wear and blended with Jimmy Choo’s inherent glamour, you get a collection that’s playfully glamorous.”

Stephen and Erica Malbon, the minds behind Malbon Golf, echoed this sentiment: “Collaborating with a legendary shoe brand like Jimmy Choo to craft footwear that transitions from the golf course to fashion settings is a natural choice. This partnership aims to captivate both fashion and golf enthusiasts by merging our worlds seamlessly.”

The Jimmy Choo / Malbon collection hit select Jimmy Choo stores globally on April 17th, 2024.