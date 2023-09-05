Olivia Palermo
Cover Story
The Etymology Of An ‘It Girl’ — One On One With Olivia Palermo
Hannah Waddingham
Cover Story
Hannah Waddingham Has Entered Her ‘IDGAF’ Era. This Is How ‘Ted Lasso’ Helped Her Get There.
Taylor Fritz
Cover Story
The Sky Is The Limit For America’s Top Ranked Tennis Pro, Taylor Fritz
Aaron Donald
Cover Story
LA Rams Star Aaron Donald On The Art Of Starting Over
Jalen Ramsey
Cover Story
Jalen Ramsey Is A Ray Of Sunshine After Signing With The Miami Dolphins

Gucci’s Fall Winter 2023 Campaign Spotlights The Iconic Horsebit Chain Bag

Fashion, News

Gucci just dropped their Fall Winter 2023 campaign starring Vittoria Ceretti, Aboubakar Konte and Brando Erba, lensed in Milan by renowned photographer David Sims. The visuals and cinematic elements are set against a distinctive green backdrop with an elevator, reminiscent of the set of the women’s FW23 fashion show in February. The new campaign introduces a collection of iconic silhouettes in ready-to-wear and accessories, inspired by recent eras within the house. It also spotlights the Gucci Horsebit Chain bag, a recent revival from the brand’s archives.

Twenty years have passed since its debut in Tom Ford’s Fall Winter 2003 collection. The latest incarnation of this bag features a maxi version of the iconic Horsebit, a timeless piece of hardware first envisioned by Aldo Gucci back in 1953, originally designed for loafers. This updated version boasts a dual shoulder strap and is available in various materials such as padded leather, shearling, crystal, and contrasting leather. In the Fall Winter 2023 campaign, Vittoria Ceretti showcases versatile ways to carry the bag—grasped in hand, slung over the shoulder, or held as a clutch—highlighting how this design seamlessly bridges the allure of a certain era with its ever-contemporary charm.

Photo Credit: David Sims
Photo Credit: David Sims
Photo Credit: David Sims
Photo Credit: David Sims

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Sofia Richie Grainge Is The New Face of David Yurman’s Sculpted Cable Collection
Fashion
September 6, 2023
Sofia Richie Grainge Is Officially The New Face of David Yurman’s Sculpted Cable Collection
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Udonis Haslem
Cover Story
September 6, 2023
The Miami Heat’s ‘Gatekeeper’ Udonis Haslem On The Legacy He’s Leaving Behind After Retiring From The NBA
By Laura Schreffler
Louis Vuitton Has Added Another Boutique In Paradise: Introducing Louis Vuitton’s New Home In Coral Gables
City Guide
September 5, 2023
Louis Vuitton Has Added Another Boutique In Paradise: Introducing Louis Vuitton’s New Home In Coral Gables
By Adrienne Faurote
City Guide
September 2, 2023
The Best European-Inspired Outdoor Restaurants, Cafes, And Bistros In New York City
By Shelby Comroe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami