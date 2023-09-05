Gucci just dropped their Fall Winter 2023 campaign starring Vittoria Ceretti, Aboubakar Konte and Brando Erba, lensed in Milan by renowned photographer David Sims. The visuals and cinematic elements are set against a distinctive green backdrop with an elevator, reminiscent of the set of the women’s FW23 fashion show in February. The new campaign introduces a collection of iconic silhouettes in ready-to-wear and accessories, inspired by recent eras within the house. It also spotlights the Gucci Horsebit Chain bag, a recent revival from the brand’s archives.

Twenty years have passed since its debut in Tom Ford’s Fall Winter 2003 collection. The latest incarnation of this bag features a maxi version of the iconic Horsebit, a timeless piece of hardware first envisioned by Aldo Gucci back in 1953, originally designed for loafers. This updated version boasts a dual shoulder strap and is available in various materials such as padded leather, shearling, crystal, and contrasting leather. In the Fall Winter 2023 campaign, Vittoria Ceretti showcases versatile ways to carry the bag—grasped in hand, slung over the shoulder, or held as a clutch—highlighting how this design seamlessly bridges the allure of a certain era with its ever-contemporary charm.