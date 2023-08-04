Pioneering A Path To Prosperity: Brad And Jon’s Trailblazing Journey From Luxury Retail To Poshmark Kings

The e-commerce world is full of success stories. Few can rival the tale of Brad and Jon, better known as the Posh Kings. A dynamic duo who found love online and nurtured their shared interest in fashion, they have established an empire in the reselling industry that has influenced the landscape of online fashion retailing.

Brad and Jon’s journey to success started in South Florida. Before they got into fashion full-time, Brad was a welder, and Jon was a hairdresser. Having met and started dating, the duo soon recognized they had a mutual love for fashion. They manifested that love through a chain of high-end fashion stores.

For a long while, things went great. Brad and Jon had a knack for curating high-end fashion, and people started to notice it. They were getting a reputation, and their stores were recognized as the “Best Men’s Clothing Stores” in Florida for 18 years.

However, the shifts in the economy and evolving consumer habits presented a tough challenge. The nature of retail was changing, and the once flourishing chain struggled with the rise of e-commerce and reduced consumer spending on luxury items.

“The economy changed, and having a pair of $800 jeans or a $600 Polo shirt was no longer so important. People were becoming a little more conservative with how they spent their money,” says Jon. “We adjusted accordingly, but eventually, we just found that it was time we wanted to move on. So we closed a few stores, sold the rest, and took some time off.”

At the time, the two cared for Jon’s mother, who was fighting cancer. During this challenging period, they sought something outside their caregiving routine and discovered Poshmark through a news feature in 2013.

Poshmark’s focus on women’s items presented a significant hurdle. The platform didn’t cater to their vast high-end men’s fashion collection. Rather than being deterred, Brad and Jon took on the challenge. They began listing their items, breaking Poshmark’s women-centric norms. The success and profitability of this endeavor took them by surprise.

“We were very familiar with eBay and auctions. But this idea is that you go into your closet, pull out a nice bag or shoes, and people on their cell phones will buy them. We didn’t think it made any sense,” Jon recalls. “And it was shocking how we were able to make a small fortune within 30 days.”

Brad and Jon ascended to the top of Poshmark’s sellers swiftly. Much of their success can be attributed to their experience in luxury retail, meticulously selecting high-quality items for their listings. Additionally, they nurtured a deep understanding of their customer base, tailoring their approach to resonate with Poshmark’s users.

The duo also constantly evolved their selling strategies to align with market trends and platform updates. Their ability to adapt and learn played a significant role in maintaining their success. Today, for example, they support reselling tools such as Crosslisting.com to help resellers reach a wider audience.

As Brad and Jon’s success grew, so did their influence within the Poshmark community and the reselling industry. Not only were they acclaimed sellers, but their insights and perspectives also held immense value. Recognizing their expertise and unique perspective, Poshmark’s executive board brought them on in advisory roles.

Brad and Jon worked closely with the Poshmark team as advisors on new initiatives and programs. They offered valuable insights into seller experiences, influencing enhancements to the platform and helping to shape Poshmark into a more effective and user-friendly marketplace. Their firsthand experience as sellers allowed them to share practical, actionable recommendations, contributing significantly to the platform’s evolution.

Perhaps one of their most profound impacts was their role in making the reselling industry more gender-neutral. When they first started, the literature, the marketing, and the merchandise mostly catered to a female audience. Brad and Jon played an integral part in changing the narrative around reselling, showing that it’s not exclusive to any gender. Their efforts led to a more inclusive environment on Poshmark, fostering the growth of a diverse seller community.

Brad and Jon’s journey from luxury clothing store owners to Poshmark Kings has been marked by trials, triumphs, and lessons. They’ve learned the importance of adaptability in business, which was crucial when transitioning from a brick-and-mortar luxury clothing chain to the digital world of reselling. The ability to recognize changing market trends, as they did when they noticed a decline in luxury spending, was another key lesson.

They’ve also gained a deep understanding of the value of personal connection and authenticity in the digital marketplace. As pioneers on Poshmark, they broke the mold and pushed boundaries, which required resilience and a willingness to stand out. The experience led them to another insight: the importance of being a trailblazer, even when it challenges the status quo.

