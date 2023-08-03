Matt Judon
Cover Story
New England Patriots Star Matt Judon Is Cultivating His NFL Career Exactly The Way He Wants: With Positivity
Sam Howell
Cover Story
Sam Howell Is Leading The Charge In His First Year As The Starting QB Of The Washington Commanders. But Is He Stressed? Not Even A Little.
Rachel Zoe
Cover Story
Rachel Zoe’s Summertime Mission Isn’t A Tan — It’s Helping Fellow Females Find Self-Empowerment
Kristin Davis
Cover Story
And Just Like That… Kristin Davis Is Celebrating 25 Years Of “Sex And The City”
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Cover Story
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s

DJ Khaled’s Miami Beach Celebrity Golf Tournament Tee’d Off A Charitable Success

News

DJ Khaled

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur | Getty Images

DJ Khaled, the renowned music producer and philanthropist, hosted the much-awaited 2023 We the Best Foundation x Jordan Brand Golf Classic at the prestigious Miami Beach Golf Club. The DJ’s first-ever celebrity golf tournament filled with generous donations, celebrity shenanigans, and impactful change, was a roaring success, drawing celebrities, athletes, and supporters from all over to come together for a good cause.

DJ Khaled, along with his partner Snipes, kicked off the event with a substantial $20,000 donation check to Fore Life, a non-profit organization that empowers vulnerable youth through the game of golf and character-building skills. An additional $10,000 check was also donated to Circle of Brotherhood, a Miami-based organization dedicated to community service, youth mentorship, and conflict resolution.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur | Getty Images

The tournament launched with a shotgun tee-off followed by star-studded participants such as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr, and Quavo, just to name a few, playing scramble style throughout the day. The awards ceremony, hosted by Michael Eaves, concluded the tournament, followed by an exclusive DJ set by Swizz Beatz that kept the celebrations going.

Prior to the big golf day, Khaled hosted a grand celebratory cocktail party and dinner at SWAN in Miami, featuring a silent auction. Guests had the opportunity to bid on unique collectible items, including a signed basketball from Michael Jordan, a jersey signed by Earl Campbell, and a round of golf with Khaled himself. The auction raised additional funds for the foundation, adding to the event’s overall impact.

DJ Khaled and Bubba Watson

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur | Getty Images

For DJ Khaled, these events marked a significant milestone as he channeled his love for golf into a powerful means of giving back and making a difference in the lives of underserved communities to help them become the best versions of themselves. The event was all made possible with the help of several partners, sponsors, and vendors, including Jordan Brand, Cincoro Tequila, Gatorade, Def Jam, and many more.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Mii Amo
News
August 4, 2023
Get Your Health On (Luxuriously) At The World’s Best Wellness Resorts
By Laura Schreffler
Rachel Zoe
Haute Scene
August 4, 2023
MILLY And The Surf Lodge Celebrate Rachel Zoe’s Haute Living Cover With Furtuna Skin
By Haute Living
The Sphere
City Guide
August 4, 2023
From Restaurant Openings To Hotel Renovations To Residencies: What’s Hot In Las Vegas For 2023
By Laura Schreffler
News
August 3, 2023
Wölffer Estate Vineyard: Crafting Memorable Summers, One Sip At A Time
By Brooke Klaiman

Los Angeles

New York

Miami