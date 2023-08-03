Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur | Getty Images

DJ Khaled, the renowned music producer and philanthropist, hosted the much-awaited 2023 We the Best Foundation x Jordan Brand Golf Classic at the prestigious Miami Beach Golf Club. The DJ’s first-ever celebrity golf tournament filled with generous donations, celebrity shenanigans, and impactful change, was a roaring success, drawing celebrities, athletes, and supporters from all over to come together for a good cause.

DJ Khaled, along with his partner Snipes, kicked off the event with a substantial $20,000 donation check to Fore Life, a non-profit organization that empowers vulnerable youth through the game of golf and character-building skills. An additional $10,000 check was also donated to Circle of Brotherhood, a Miami-based organization dedicated to community service, youth mentorship, and conflict resolution.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur | Getty Images

The tournament launched with a shotgun tee-off followed by star-studded participants such as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr, and Quavo, just to name a few, playing scramble style throughout the day. The awards ceremony, hosted by Michael Eaves, concluded the tournament, followed by an exclusive DJ set by Swizz Beatz that kept the celebrations going.