DJ Khaled, the renowned music producer and philanthropist, hosted the much-awaited 2023 We the Best Foundation x Jordan Brand Golf Classic at the prestigious Miami Beach Golf Club. The DJ’s first-ever celebrity golf tournament filled with generous donations, celebrity shenanigans, and impactful change, was a roaring success, drawing celebrities, athletes, and supporters from all over to come together for a good cause.
DJ Khaled, along with his partner Snipes, kicked off the event with a substantial $20,000 donation check to Fore Life, a non-profit organization that empowers vulnerable youth through the game of golf and character-building skills. An additional $10,000 check was also donated to Circle of Brotherhood, a Miami-based organization dedicated to community service, youth mentorship, and conflict resolution.
The tournament launched with a shotgun tee-off followed by star-studded participants such as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr, and Quavo, just to name a few, playing scramble style throughout the day. The awards ceremony, hosted by Michael Eaves, concluded the tournament, followed by an exclusive DJ set by Swizz Beatz that kept the celebrations going.
Prior to the big golf day, Khaled hosted a grand celebratory cocktail party and dinner at SWAN in Miami, featuring a silent auction. Guests had the opportunity to bid on unique collectible items, including a signed basketball from Michael Jordan, a jersey signed by Earl Campbell, and a round of golf with Khaled himself. The auction raised additional funds for the foundation, adding to the event’s overall impact.
For DJ Khaled, these events marked a significant milestone as he channeled his love for golf into a powerful means of giving back and making a difference in the lives of underserved communities to help them become the best versions of themselves. The event was all made possible with the help of several partners, sponsors, and vendors, including Jordan Brand, Cincoro Tequila, Gatorade, Def Jam, and many more.