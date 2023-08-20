Summer in Naples means less traffic, peaceful rain-filled afternoons, heavenly cotton candy sunsets, and sizzling summer dining deals across town.

From waterfront destinations to upscale gourmet restaurants on charming Third Street South and Fifth Ave South, locals and tourists alike can enjoy a myriad of delightful and affordable dining experiences for lunch, happy hour, and sunset all throughout the week and on weekends. Take a gastronomic adventure on the Paradise Coast and enjoy Naples’ vibrant culinary scene with these top 20 gourmet food and drink summer specials.

The Bevy

The Bevy presents a fresh take on American cuisine in a unique indoor-outdoor setting adorned with vertical gardens. It is conveniently situated a few blocks away from the Naples Pier.

You can indulge in their dinner offerings at half price and savor house wines and prosecco for just $5, available daily from 3 to 4:45 pm. Don’t miss their happy hour from 3-5pm and 9pm to close.

On Wednesdays, enjoy 50% off happy hour prices all day. Quench your thirst with their refreshing frozen and on-the-rocks cocktails and savor dishes such as the ahi tuna salad, burrata avocado toast, and heirloom tomato caprese salad.

360 12th Ave South, Naples, FL 34102

Bleu Provence

At Bleu Provence, a chic and traditional French bistro known for its award-winning selection of wines, patrons can delight in a three-course pre-dinner feast available every Tuesday to Saturday from 5 to 6pm at a cost of $49.99 per person. Try appetizers such as the honey and soy-infused chilled beet salad, complemented with sea beans, pesto, and topped with a goat cheese mousse followed by a savory veal blanquette drenched in a citrusy cream sauce and served with English peas and fingerling potatoes. To round off this indulgent dining experience, enjoy the vanilla bourbon crème brûlée as a sweet finish.

1234 8th Street South, Naples, Florida 34102

Campiello

Campiello, a modern Italian restaurant with rustic charm nestled in the center of Third Street South housed in the historic Naples Mercantile Building dating back to 1919, offers a delectable two-course early dining menu for $38 per person. This enticing offer is available daily from 5-6pm, where patrons can enjoy flavorful dishes like Cavatelli with sausage, Swiss chard, pecorino, and lemon breadcrumbs.

On Tuesdays, from 6-9pm at the bar, guests can indulge in an innovative champagne experience with progressive pours of Gaston Belvigne champagne. The cost increases per hour, starting at $11 for a pour at 5pm, then $12 at 6pm, $13 at 7pm, $14 at 8pm, and $15 at 9pm. The restaurant also provides $60 brut and $70 rosé bottles throughout the venue.

1177 3rd St South, Naples, Florida 34102

The Claw Bar

Locals and visitors have the opportunity to relish in a three-course Summer Celebration Menu at a price of $49 per individual between the hours of 4 to 6 pm at The Claw Bar located within the Bellasera Resort. Sample meals like the pan-seared flounder accompanied by a creek shrimp hash, asparagus, and a smoked tomato vinaigrette, and for dessert, indulge in a delicious dark chocolate pudding. After your meal, head upstairs for live music and cocktails at The London Club (reservation required).

221 9th St S Suite B, Naples, FL 34102

The Continental

Treat yourself to a daily three-course dinner at The Continental on Third Street South highlighting steak and lobster, available for $50 between 5-6pm and all evening on Wednesdays. Enjoy a 50% discount on wine bottles priced under $100 every Thursday. If you’re a lunch enthusiast, you’ll be delighted with The Continental’s daily three-course lunch offerings priced at $24 or $34, which include mouthwatering dishes such as a salad of corn and tomatoes accompanied by crumbled croutons and quinoa, a tasty grouper sandwich, and delicious warm doughnuts dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with a bourbon caramel sauce.

1205 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102

Del Mar

Head to Del Mar on Fifth Avenue South to indulge in a free appetizer and dessert when you order any main course from their early dining menu, available every day between 4 and 5:30pm. Benefit from their Lounge happy hours, from Monday to Friday, 4–6pm, where you can savor $5 off select cocktails and wines by the glass, enjoy $5 beers, and get a 50% discount on dips, spreads, and flatbreads perfect for sharing with friends and family. Even better, every Monday, Del Mar offers 50% off on any wine bottle priced at $150 or less. And if you’re a weekend visitor, you can relish a 50% discount on Veuve Clicquot champagne by the glass or bottle from 11:30am to 3:00pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Cheers!

494 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

The Dock on Crayton Cove

Make your way to The Dock at Crayton Cove offering picturesque views of Naples Bay to sample their summer happy hour specials at the bar. Enjoy a variety of offers such as $10 cocktails, $6 wines, and $5 draft beers. Savor their signature margaritas on the rocks for $6.95 a glass or $21.95 a pitcher. Tempt your tastebuds with a selection of tasty bar snacks like Gochujang ribs dressed in Korean chili sauce and served with pickled vegetables, grilled fish skewers coated with sweet Thai chili glaze, or cornmeal hush puppies paired with a side of creole remoulade. Additionally, from Monday to Thursday, relish in the deal of $2 oysters.

845 12th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Dorona

Located near Coastland Center for shopping and Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens for animal gazing, Dorona offers bar-goers a daily lunch special for $16.95 from 11:30am – 3pm complete with a complimentary glass of select wine or a soft drink. Lunch items range from a low country fried chicken sandwich on a brioche bun with Jalapeño spread to a BLT beef burger.

Also, diners can take advantage of Dorona’s three-course Chef’s early dining menu offered daily from 4-6pm for $39 per person. Plus! Enjoy a bottle of House Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay or Cabernet for $25! Treat yourself to courses such as crispy baby shrimp with Thai slaw and yuzu vinaigrette, wild boar ragu, fava beans, porcini mushrooms, and shaved parmesan, and ending on an adult version of a childhood favorite, a creamsicle sundae with vanilla bean gelato, frozen cheesecake chunks, and tangerine confit.

2110 Tamiami Trail North Naples, FL 34102

The French

Every day, you can enjoy a three-course lunch at The French from the Dejeuner Express menu for $35, available from 11:30am to 2:30pm. The French also offer glasses of champagne at $10 each, available all day until 5:30pm daily. Take a seat for the recently extended Happy Hour held daily from 2:30pm to 6:30 with $5 beer, $8 wine, and $9 cocktails, as well as a flavorful menu with favorites such as the deviled eggs with espelette pepper and chive, Croque Monsieur with jambon de Paris and gruyere, and Escargot de Bourgogne with parsley butter, garlic, and a house puff pastry. We recommend to sit in the courtyard to enjoy people-watching on Fifth Avenue South while noshing on tasty French culinary fare.

365 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Grappino

Take a break from your busy day and sample the Chef’s Luncheon at Grappino in the Naples Design District offered daily from 11:30 – 3pm for $16.95. Each meal comes with a complimentary soft drink, chardonnay, cabernet, or draft beer.

For happy hour, choose from a large sampling of Grappino’s food menu from 3-6pm with $7 wine, $5 beer, and $9 cocktails.

90 9th St. North, Naples, FL 34102

Hogfish Harry’s

Head to the hidden gem Hogfish Harry’s tucked behind tropical foliage to partake in their daily happy hour from 3pm to 5pm, offering $5 wines, $7 mixed drinks, and bar snacks starting at $5, including favorites like the crispy fish sliders, topped with pineapple coleslaw and garnished with a mango jalapeño remoulade.

600 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL 34103 (located in the Park Shore Resort)

Nosh on Naples Bay

Enjoy waterfront happy hour at Nosh on Naples bay from 2-6pm every day, except Mondays. Choose from $4 beers, $7 wines, $10 signature cocktails, and $10+ small plates with flavor-packed weekly specials. After happy hour, unwind watching the sunset and watching boats sail by.

1490 5th Ave S Unit 101, Naples, FL 34102

Ocean Prime

Enjoy the three-course early dining menu at Ocean Prime for $60 per person before 5:30pm. Enjoy the restaurant’s sought-after dishes such as a cup of lobster bisque, 8 oz. filet mignon with haricot verts and cabernet jus, and their crave-worthy five-layer carrot cake with cream cheese icing and pineapple syrup.

699 5th Ave South, Naples, FL 34102

Osteria Capri

From 5 – 6:30pm, take advantage of the deal of a three-course prix fixe menu at Osteria Capri for $35 per person with menu items such as fried calamari with a side of tomato sauce, homemade pasta ribbons with traditional Bolognese meat sauce, and limoncello cake.

387 Capri Blvd, Naples, FL 34113



PJK Neighborhood Chinese Restaurant

PJK Neighborhood Chinese Restaurant now offers a Social Hour menu at 4-6pm on Monday through Friday located on the patio or bar serving specialty cocktails for $10, beer for $4, and wines by the glass for $10, along with their Dim Sum Summer Days menu with bites such as chicken dumplings, lobster rangoon, or Szechuan popcorn chicken, all for $10.

835 4th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102



Sails Restaurant

Don’t miss Sails Restaurant’s three-course sunset menu offered Monday through Thursday from 4:30-5pm for $69 per person with dishes doubling as works of culinary art, including ‘Little Joe’ grass-fed beef tartare with pepper jam, smoked onion purée, and organic greens, whole wood-grilled dorade with grilled asparagus and lemon beurre blanc, and pineapple semifreddo with passionfruit, grilled local pineapple, oat crisp, and meringue crumble.

301 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102

Sea Salt

Enjoy a bevy of summer specials at Sea Salt this season. Enjoy daily lunch at the bar with a glass of house wine for $19.95 from 11:30am – 3pm. Indulge in a four-course dinner menu for two for $120 offered daily from 4-9pm. On Sundays all day, snack on $2 fresh oysters, seven fried oysters for $9, or three baked oysters for $12 along with $8 Bloody Mary’s or mimosas.

If you love a delicious-themed dining night, head to Sea Salt on Mondays for a two-course dinner including salad and a choice of mussel entrée for $27. On Tuesdays, try the fish and chips with truffle fries for $29. On Wednesday, celebrate midweek with a flavor-packed paella dinner for $36.

1186 3rd St. South, Naples, FL 34102

Seventh South

Invite your taste buds to a three-course dinner at Seventh Social for just $45, available from Tuesday to Saturday, between 4:30 and 6 pm. In addition to the meal, you can choose from a selection of beers priced at $5 each, daily special craft cocktails for $7, or selected wine bottles for $25. The menu includes tantalizing dishes like shrimp gazpacho – a chilled Spanish tomato soup served with fresh vegetables and crusty focaccia, Mahi covered in chorizo served with preserved lemon risotto, sauteed spinach, and lemon butter. Don’t forget to end your meal on a sweet note with the coconut cake for dessert.

849 7th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

The Vine Room

For a sleek, speakeasy vibe, head to The Vine Room every Tuesday from now until September to indulge in Al Pastor and shrimp tacos, each for just $7, paired with your preferred Tequila-based VR cocktails! Also, don’t miss out on their special offer every Wednesday for half-priced select bottles of wine.

465 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Ziggy D’Amico’s Whiskey Bar & Diner

Head to Ziggy D’Amico’s happy hour for hearty delights such as the single smashburger, Nashville hot chicken, and crispy meatballs for $9 each, paired with $5 local beers, $8 home-made wines, and $11 exclusive cocktails available every day from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Treat yourself to Ziggy’s distinguished dry rub chicken wings, served with their special blue cheese, at a rate of $3 every Tuesday. Every Wednesday, take advantage of their special deal where all wine bottles available by the glass are priced at $28.

4691 9th St N, Naples, FL 34103