New England Patriots Star Matt Judon Is Cultivating His NFL Career Exactly The Way He Wants: With Positivity
Sam Howell Is Leading The Charge In His First Year As The Starting QB Of The Washington Commanders. But Is He Stressed? Not Even A Little.
Rachel Zoe's Summertime Mission Isn't A Tan — It's Helping Fellow Females Find Self-Empowerment
And Just Like That… Kristin Davis Is Celebrating 25 Years Of "Sex And The City"
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's

Live The High Life Like Miami’s Elite: An Inside Look Into Rolling Loud’s Exclusive ‘Loud Club’

News

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolling Loud MediaWhere the music’s loud and the crowd’s even louder, it only makes sense that Miami is one of the few locations in the world where you’ll find a club quite like this one. The catch – it’s only accessible three days out of the year and that’s because it can also only be found inside of Hip-Hop’s premier Rolling Loud Miami festival. That’s right. The festival has its very own club and if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to live the high life at a music festival, look no further than The Loud Club.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolling Loud Media

This exclusive VIP experience takes festival luxury literally to a whole new level. Upon arrival at the club’s secret entrance, exclusive festival-goers were met with an elevated, expansive view of the main stage from the ventilated open-air club, offering Miami’s elite a specially curated nightlife atmosphere. From the various lounge sections and tables at staggering elevations, guests enjoyed the lineup stacked with hip-hop royalty, such as Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and many more.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolling Loud MediaAmongst the sparkling bottle service and seemingly infinite platters of Nobu catering, the guest list had the club packed with models, influencers, music industry power players, and even some of the hottest Rolling Loud artists. And as for the performances, the lineup was stacked with hip-hop royalty, such as Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, amongst other notable industry icons.

Of course, luxury like this comes at a price, but for the experience, it’s worth every penny. The Loud Club is strictly 21+, and ticket prices range from $7.5k to $25k for tables, with ticket upgrades starting at approximately $750 for access to the club.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolling Loud MediaRolling Loud’s journey from a one-day Miami show to a global festival phenomenon is nothing short of impressive. Founded by Billboard Hip-Hop Power Players Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, the festival brand has taken the world by storm with its expertly curated lineups, showcasing the best of the genre. In 2023, they took things to a whole new level by hosting star-studded festivals all over the globe, from Los Angeles to Thailand, Portugal to Rotterdam, Germany, and hopefully many more additions in the years to come.

