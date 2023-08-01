Photo Credit: Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center

Do we have any Beyoncé fans in the house? If so, you’re going to want to pop over to the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center to celebrate the pop icon’s upcoming Renaissance tour date (August 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium). The thousands of fans descending upon The Big Peach should head to the VUES Lobby Bar, a sophisticated sports bar at the property, to imbibe a slew of Bey-inspired cocktails such as the Thique, Alien Superstar, Energy, Church Girl, and more starting August 7th. Here, check out a few of the most anticipated libations!

Photo Credit: Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center

Virgo’s Groove

· 1oz Elderflower Liqueur

· 1oz Hendricks Gin

· 2oz Cranberry Juice

· 1 dash lavender bitters

Shake well, pour into ice filled rocks glass, garnish with edible flowers

Thique

· 1.5oz Grey Goose L’orange

· 1oz baileys

· 1oz Monin candied orange syrup

· .5oz orange juice

Shake well with ice, strain into martini glass, garnish with orange wheel

Alien Superstar

· 1oz Goldschlager

· 1oz Crown Apple

· .5oz Apple Pucker

Add Goldschlager and Crown Apple to ice filled Collins glass, top with sprite, float Pucker on top

Photo Credit: Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center

Heated

· 1.5oz Habanero infused tequila

· .5oz Ancho liqueur

· .5oz triple sec

· .5oz agave

Shake all well with ice, pour into ice filled, tajin rimmed Collins glass, fill with fever tree grapefruit soda.

Energy

· 1oz Silver Tequila

· 1oz Silver Rum

Add rum and tequila to ice filled rocks glass, add pineapple juice, float sugar free red bull

Church Girl

· 1oz Hennessy

· 1oz Sorrel Liqueur

· 1oz Peach Schnapps

Shake ingredients well with ice and pour into peach syrup lined martini glass