Photo Credit: Courtesy of Koi

Located in The Bryant Park Hotel sits Koi, a Zen-inspired lounge and restaurant whose doors first opened in 2002 in Los Angeles, shortly followed by New York, and has become a beloved destination by West Coasters and Easter Coasters alike. Koi has withstood the test of time as a leader in the culinary scene offering a unique Asian fusion menu coupled with a feng shui-centric ambiance.

With a medley of modern classics, signature dishes, and inventive cocktails, Koi is our haute spot for an intimate date night or a luxe night on the town. Menu favorites include the Koi Crispy Rice, the Miso Bronzed Cod, and a variety of signature rolls, including the Baked Crab Roll, the Sunfire Roll, and the Vegan Dragon Roll. Koi’s beverage selection includes a variety of signature cocktails that have remained popular over the past 15 years. The Rockin Cucumber, Blackberry Smith, as well as the Lychee Martini, are insider favorite offerings. New drinks include the Koi Squeeze, a refreshing combination of Roku Gin and pear brandy, the Woman From Toki-O, with Toki Whiskey and matcha orgreat, and the Silent Assassin, Koi’s take on a spicy margarita.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Koi

The space incorporates elements of Zen Buddhism and feng shui with a sleek, modern aesthetic. Brazilian marble lines the table tops as lush greenery leads patrons to a cozy al fresco dining area. The main dining room is illuminated by candlelight and outfitted in colors that evoke nature’s elements of water, air, fire, and earth.

Visit Koi at 40 W 40th St., New York, NY.