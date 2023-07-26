Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

It’s Barbie’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Leading up to the premiere, the actual premiere, and the days following, the film directed and written by Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig, is still on everyone’s mind. Produced by and starring the talented Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, who is also an incredibly dear friend of Chanel and House ambassador, the film explores the life of the global icon, Barbie, in the whimsical yet existential world of Barbie Land — in Chanel, of course. This summer, Chanel has once again cemented its position as a preferred collaborator in the world of cinema, this time with one of the season’s most anticipated films, ‘Barbie.’

In this exciting partnership, Chanel worked closely with the creative team behind ‘Barbie’ to bring the characters to life with stunning costumes. Several outfits were specially designed by Virginie Viard, Chanel’s artistic director, exclusively for Margot Robbie’s character. Additionally, Ken’s character, portrayed by the charming Ryan Gosling, is clad in a chic ski suit also created by the House of Chanel.

Five distinct silhouettes envisioned by Virginie Viard graced the screen, along with quilted bags, including a heart-shaped one, and accessories from the COCO NEIGE collection, including stylish shield-eyewear, holographic cuffs, costume jewelry, and hats from Maison Michel. Jacqueline Durran, the Oscar-winning costume designer and a friend of the House, was provided with a selection of outfits in various shades of pink from Chanel’s Ready-to-Wear, COCO BEACH, and COCO NEIGE collections. From this assortment, five standout silhouettes — three suits, a ski suit, and a dress — were thoughtfully chosen to underscore Barbie’s transformative journey in the film.

Whether you’ve seen ‘Barbie’ yet or not, there’s no denying the impeccable style brought to life by Chanel and the creative minds behind the film. For Chanel and Barbie enthusiasts, this collaboration is undoubtedly a match made in cinematic and style heaven.