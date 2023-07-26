Photo Credit: Milly

Fashion brand MILLY will be showcasing a curated collection this August at The Surf Lodge Boutique in Montauk, NY.

The collection, curated by MILLY and The Surf Lodge founder and creative director Jayma Cardoso, will consist of a variety of MILLY summer pieces in signature prints, vibrant colors, and luxurious technical fabrics.

The brand’s coveted Cabana collection of swimwear and beachwear will also be available; perfect for the Hamptons lifestyle.

The fashion brand will celebrate the collaboration at the iconic Surf Lodge with a series of exclusive events throughout the week from August 1-8. The Surf Lodge staff will also be clad in custom MILLY.

Check out the full collaboration below!

