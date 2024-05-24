HB
Fashion, News | May 24, 2024

Introducing Valmont’s V-LIFT: The Future of Anti-Wrinkle Skincare

Fashion, News | May 24, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Valmont is excited to unveil V-LIFT, the latest evolution in anti-wrinkle skincare, crafted by Sophie Vann-Guillon, CEO of Valmont. This groundbreaking collection stimulates collagen production and enhances the skin’s natural retinol reserves, offering a magical solution that boosts hydration, smooths and lifts the skin, and delivers a visibly youthful appearance.

V-LIFT comprises four potent and luxurious products designed to fight wrinkles and promote firmness: serum, eye cream, face cream, and neck cream. In celebration of this launch, Valmont presents a new 60-minute anti-wrinkle treatment, “Lift From The Peaks,” utilizing the entire V-LIFT range to relax and tone facial muscles. Available starting September 2024.

La Maison Valmont Beverly Hills: A New Sanctuary on Rodeo Drive

Opening its doors in July 2024, La Maison Valmont Beverly Hills will be a dual retail boutique and spa haven located on the iconic Rodeo Drive. This luxurious destination will offer LA locals, celebrities, and beauty enthusiasts the opportunity to indulge in Valmont’s art of living, with personalized skincare consultations and treatments.

Didier Guillon, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Valmont Group, has curated original artworks exclusively for La Maison Valmont, making it a unique blend of beauty and art. Opening July 2024.

Istituto Marangoni Miami & Sara Battaglia Unveil “Red Collar” Capsule During Miami Art Week
Fashion

Istituto Marangoni Miami & Sara Battaglia Unveil “Red Collar” Capsule During Miami Art Week

By Adrienne Faurote

Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) and renowned Italian designer Sara Battaglia debuted the iconic “Red Collar” capsule during Miami Art Week.

The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild Label Is Here — As Created By Gérard Garouste
News

The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild Label Is Here — As Created By Gérard Garouste

By Laura Schreffler

The 2022 Château Mouton Rothschild label is here! As created by Gérard Garouste, it serves as a tribute to Baron Philippe de Rothschild.

Indulge In Clase Azul Cocktails For The Holidays At These Miami Hot Spots
Haute Drinks

Indulge In Clase Azul Cocktails For The Holidays At These Miami Hot Spots

By Adrienne Faurote

This holiday season in Miami, elevate your celebration with the iconic spirits of Clase Azul Mexico and the Clase Azul cocktails.

Inoshin Brings Intimate Omakase Experience To The Four Seasons At The Surf Club
City Guide

Inoshin Brings Intimate Omakase Experience To The Four Seasons At The Surf Club

By Adrienne Faurote

Inoshin, an intimate omakase experience, has opened at the historic Hemingway Tower, nestled within the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club.

A Work Of Art: Inside The New Fendi Boutique In The Miami Design District
Fashion

A Work Of Art: Inside The New Fendi Boutique In The Miami Design District

By Adrienne Faurote

The wait is officially over: the Fendi Boutique in Miami Design District has finally opened with a stunning new aesthetic.

Redefining Luxury Car Investment For The Next Generation: A Conversation With MCQ Markets Co-Founder Lachlan D...
Haute Auto

Redefining Luxury Car Investment For The Next Generation: A Conversation With MCQ Markets Co-Founder Lachlan D...

By Haute Living

Born in Toronto and raised under the Fort Lauderdale sunshine, Lachlan DeFrancesco’s zest for speed and style started early.

