Introducing Valmont’s V-LIFT: The Future of Anti-Wrinkle Skincare
Valmont is excited to unveil V-LIFT, the latest evolution in anti-wrinkle skincare, crafted by Sophie Vann-Guillon, CEO of Valmont. This groundbreaking collection stimulates collagen production and enhances the skin’s natural retinol reserves, offering a magical solution that boosts hydration, smooths and lifts the skin, and delivers a visibly youthful appearance.
V-LIFT comprises four potent and luxurious products designed to fight wrinkles and promote firmness: serum, eye cream, face cream, and neck cream. In celebration of this launch, Valmont presents a new 60-minute anti-wrinkle treatment, “Lift From The Peaks,” utilizing the entire V-LIFT range to relax and tone facial muscles. Available starting September 2024.
La Maison Valmont Beverly Hills: A New Sanctuary on Rodeo Drive
Opening its doors in July 2024, La Maison Valmont Beverly Hills will be a dual retail boutique and spa haven located on the iconic Rodeo Drive. This luxurious destination will offer LA locals, celebrities, and beauty enthusiasts the opportunity to indulge in Valmont’s art of living, with personalized skincare consultations and treatments.
Didier Guillon, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Valmont Group, has curated original artworks exclusively for La Maison Valmont, making it a unique blend of beauty and art. Opening July 2024.
