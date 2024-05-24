The Tribeca Festival, running from June 5-16, and CHANEL have announced the artists selected for the 2024 Artist Awards Program. Since 2005, Tribeca and CHANEL have collaborated to bring esteemed artists together, who generously gift original works to the winning filmmakers of the Festival.

This year’s exceptional group of artists showcases a wide spectrum of perspectives, backgrounds, and identities, affirming the essential role of diverse voices in storytelling. The participants include Deborah Kass, Erick & Elliot Jiménez, Glenn Ligon, Jenny Holzer, Joiri Minaya, José Parlá, Juliana Huxtable, Maia Cruz Palileo, Paul Anthony Smith, and Tourmaline. Curator Racquel Chevremont led the selection of artists and their work.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

“Tribeca and CHANEL recognize the undeniable impact diverse artists can have when their work and stories are in the spotlight,” said Tribeca Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “We are dedicated to celebrating creativity and culture, championing diverse voices, and encouraging the development of a new generation of visionaries. Our nineteen-year partnership with CHANEL underscores our joint commitment to honoring powerful storytelling, artistic excellence, and the spirit of artists supporting other artists. We invite audiences to join us in this celebration and discover the transformative power of diverse artistry.”

Since its inception, the Artist Awards Program has recognized the intersection between creative fields and celebrated New York City’s enduring spirit of cultural innovation. The tradition of supporting artistic creativity and vision traces back to the start of the Tribeca Festival, which was founded with a mission to rebuild and regenerate the artistic life of New York City in the wake of 9/11. Tribeca’s enduring impact on the community has prompted studio artists to engage directly with the Festival by supporting and celebrating fellow storytellers. Solidarity and generosity remain core values of the Festival, as demonstrated by the Artists Awards Program each year.

“As the curator for this year’s Artist Awards Program, I am honored to showcase the exceptional talents of these diverse creators,” said Racquel Chevremont. “Each artist brings a unique vision and narrative, enriching the dialogue of storytelling and emphasizing the importance of inclusive narratives in shaping our cultural landscape.”

CHANEL continues its support of the annual Artist Awards Program for the 19th year, celebrating leading filmmakers and artists. Art has been integral to the House of CHANEL throughout its history. Founder Gabriel Chanel surrounded herself with the leading artists of her time, drawing inspiration and support from her creative peers. CHANEL’s collaboration with the Tribeca Festival is a testament to the brand’s continuous commitment to creation and artistry in their varied forms.

This year’s art collection will be displayed at the Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios throughout the Festival. In a short film created exclusively for the Festival, Deborah Kass, José Parlá, Paul Anthony Smith, and Racquel Chevremont discuss the program, the vibrancy of Tribeca, and the effect of artists supporting artists. Artist Awards video available HERE.

The complete list of contributed artwork: Deborah Kass: Diamond Deb (2013). 2 color silkscreen with enamel inks and diamond dust ops 2 ply museum board. Given to The Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director, Elliot & Erick Jiménez: Midnight Anemone (2024). Archival photo print. Given to Best Documentary Short, Glenn Ligon: Untitled (I/America) (2023). Digital image with hand-drawn additions. Given to Best Narrative Short, Jenny Holzer: I SEE (2015). Inkjet print. Given to Student Visionary Award, Joiri Minaya: Postcard composition #1, #2 & #3 (2020, 2023). Archival prints. Given to Best Animated Short, José Parlá: Concentric Harmony (2024). Pigment on Watercolor Somerset Paper. Given to Best International Narrative Feature, Juliana Huxtable: BAILEY 2 (2018). Oil, Acrylic, inkjet print on canvas. Given to Nora Ephron Award, Maia Cruz Palileo: Night Swim (2023). Gouache on paper. Given to Best New Narrative Director, Paul Anthony Smith: Untitled (2024). Acrylic Gouache and Collage on Inkjet print, Spray Paint. Given to Founders Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature, and Tourmaline: Pour the boos around me (2022-23). C-print. Given to Best Documentary Feature.