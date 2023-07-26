Earlier this year, Miami’s culinary scene received a bold, innovative infusion of flavors with the arrival of award-winning and Master Chef winner chef Tom Aviv’s latest venture, Branja. Over the last several months, there have been rumblings and rave reviews that Branja was the must-visit new restaurant, and indeed, it is.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Branja / Ruth Kim

On the heels of his triumphant successes in Israel and Morocco, Aviv made his debut in Miami’s Upper Buena Vista with a restaurant that promises to take diners on a unique journey to Tel Aviv in the ’70s. A pioneer in creative and out-of-the-box recipes, Aviv’s new concept combines his Israeli background with a vibrant mix of global influences, making Branja Miami’s hautest new dining destination.

The heart and soul of Branja lie in its inviting retro design, transporting guests to a bygone era reminiscent of Tel Aviv’s iconic indoor-outdoor train stations and ancient Synagogue seating. Warm pastel colors and a towering outdoor mural by Tel Aviv-based artist Paul Curran further enhance the restaurant’s captivating ambiance. The 3,000-square-foot space features a 12-seat Chef’s Table, where guests can watch Aviv and his team craft culinary art, while the covered outdoor terrace provides an enchanting setting to savor the sights and smells of Tel Aviv in Miami. Amidst the retro charm, Branja’s menu takes center stage, featuring a delightful array of dishes inspired by Aviv’s Israeli heritage, spiced with unique flavors from around the globe. Signature dishes like the Falafish and Fishwarma are sure to leave diners delighted, and the Mama Ligua and Orthodox steak will satisfy the most discerning palates.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Branja

Ahead, we sat down with Aviv to find out why he opened in Miami, the concept behind the burgeoning restaurant, and what’s on the horizon for the incredibly talented chef.

HAUTE LIVING: How did you get started in the Industry? Was food something you were always passionate about?

TOM AVIV: I grew up in a restaurateur family – my parents had a very successful restaurant in Tel Aviv called Picasso – but to be honest, food did not appeal to me when I was younger. For the first 20 years of my life, my idea of “gourmet eating” consisted of instant meals. When we traveled as a family, my dad would take us to these amazing restaurants, and I wouldn’t want to eat at them. I remember being at a restaurant in Paris that had three Michelin Stars when I was 13 years old and refusing to eat anything on the menu.

I fell in love with food later on in life and first thought about entering the business side of the restaurant industry, but I never imagined I would be creating recipes as a chef. All of a sudden, I was asked to audition for Masterchef Israel, which I thought would be a great, short experience as I didn’t have much traditional culinary background. But then I won the show – it was the first time I ever won something in my life.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Branja / Ruth Kim

HL: Can you walk us through your early career?

TA: The start of my career was a rollercoaster. A few months after winning Masterchef, I opened my first restaurant. I teamed up with a group of restaurateurs in Israel who had an existing concept, and we completely redesigned it and changed the name to Coco Bambino.

It was an instant hit. A day after opening, we started to get tons of calls, and tables were reserved months and months in advance – the success happened so fast that it was hard to wrap my head around. Shortly after, my partner wanted to open a burger place, so we opened Fat Cow in Tel Aviv, and then more restaurants after that, and the rest is history.

HL: Congratulations on opening in Miami — what made you choose Miami to launch in the US?

TA: After all the madness of opening different restaurant concepts in Tel Aviv and Morocco, the pandemic happened, and everything came to a quick stop. Like most people, it forced me to pause and slow down for a bit. The first time I visited Miami during the pandemic, I got to experience a slice of life again. I saw how resilient the city was and fell in love with the culture. I realized this is where I want to be – even through the heat, the sudden rains, and even more heat, I enjoy myself here.

From a culinary standpoint, Miami’s melting pot of cultures and cuisines is much like my own culinary inspirations, which combine the vibrant flavors of my upbringing in Israel with my travels across the globe. The internationality of Miami is amazing and inspires me, and it has increased even more so in the past few years. I love that the city allows for people from all over the globe to experience our food.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Branja / Ruth Kim

HL: Can you describe the concept behind Branja Miami?

TA: Before Branja, I worked on many restaurant projects that were focused on what the area needed. Tel Aviv needs a happy, lively restaurant? Let’s open Coco Bambino. Do we need a great burger place? Great, let’s open Fat Cow. Casablanca needs an elevated place? We’ll open Milk + Honey.

Branja is really a representation of myself and the essence of me. It’s a reflection of my experiences from my childhood to now and built based on my memory, which is mostly influenced by Israeli cuisine. Branja’s menu pulls inspiration from around the globe while incorporating the signature spices and flavors of generational Israeli recipes.

I always say that it’s not fully “finished,” as it will always be evolving – a kitchen in progress. I’m a great mirror for Israeli cuisine as, much like Israeli cuisine is growing and expanding, I see myself as a work in progress as well.

For the concept itself, the name Branja is Hebrew slang, originating from the word for tree branch, which translates to ‘a circle of friends.’ Branja’s intimate setting offers an ideal place to share plates and explore new flavors.”

HL: How did you curate the menu at Branja?

TA: I do everything with a twist. I’m quirky and like to do things differently. People have called me a “flavor rebel” because of my bold style and out-of-the-box recipes. Branja’s menu is a reflection of this imaginative approach – I took basic ingredients and traditional methods of Israeli cooking and made them my own.

Because I don’t have any formal culinary training, didn’t grow up with a chef “mentor,” and had no prior culinary experience – like being a line cook, I had no boundaries. So, Branja’s menu has no boundaries. The idea was to make food and create flavors that I enjoy, as I believe you need to like the food you make if you want your customers to be crazy about it too, and it worked.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Branja / Ruth Kim

HL: What are your favorite dishes on the menu?

TA: This is like asking who I like best, my father or my mother — it’s a very hard question. I love and am proud of Branja’s entire menu.

A customer favorite is the Fishwarma. It’s our most popular dish, and for good reason. It’s a flavorful, well-rounded dish that really explains the concept and the environment that you are in at Branja. Our spin on the classic Middle Eastern dish shawarma, it’s a fish mélange with Jerusalem spices, pine nuts, paprika oil, tahini and mango amba syrup.

I am willing to change people’s minds about Israeli cuisine. I think many people have an idea of what Israeli cuisine is, but they are really surprised when they come to Branja and experience our menu.

HL: Are there any other US cities on your horizon?

TA: Every single one of them, ha.

I believe that one day it will happen. Of course, opening restaurants in New York and LA would be amazing, but I’d love to also open concepts in New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, and more. I want to explore the US.