Ferragamo Gives Its Iconic Bags The Mini Treatment & We’re Obsessed

Fashion, News

Our favorite Ferragamo bags are getting the mini makeover — quite literally. For the brand’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection, designed by Maximilian Davis, Ferragamo is set to unveil its newest range of mini bags, drawing inspiration from the house’s classic styles. The mini bags come in bold colorways, are perfectly sized to fit into travel luggage, and include an extra adjustable shoulder strap to be worn as a cross-body.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo/Getty Images

Kicking off the minis is the new mini hobo bag, as seen on Ms. Hailey Bieber. The mini hobo is the perfect everyday bag. With its semi-glossed finish, chic hardware, and seasonal color options like lapis blue, bubble gum pink, and mascarpone.

Ferragamo Mini Hobo Bag With Gancini Buckle in Black, $1,750

Next up is the micro iconic top handle. The latest novelty in the mini collection. Sharing the same details as the classic, original Ferragamo style but smaller. The micro iconic top handle comes in an array of colors such as lime, red, and lapis.

Ferragamo Iconic Top Handle (XS) in Flame Red, $1,890

Ferragamo recently introduced this geometric shoulder bag in the “prisma” shape. The style is edgy, sleek, and just as cool in the mini rendition. Go neutral with the black or white options, or go bold with a lime or lapis bag.

Ferragamo Geometric Mini Bag in Lapis Lazuli, $1,750
