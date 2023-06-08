Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marram Montauk

While the last few years have certainly proven that the Hamptons is becoming a more year-round destination, the official high season of the Hamptons has begun. From incredibly luxe new accommodations and bespoke hotel packages to new culinary experiences, spa treatments, and boutiques, discover Haute Living’s ultimate luxury guide to help you navigate the hautest happenings in the Hamptons this summer.

WHERE TO STAY

EHP Resort & Marina, a stunning nine-acre property with a recent multimillion-dollar transformation, offers a luxurious waterfront retreat where guests can indulge in unparalleled serenity and relaxation. With its pristine surroundings, three waterfront dining experiences (Sunset Harbour, Sí Sí, and Buongiorno), accommodations that range from one- to three-bedroom suites and standalone cottages, and world-class amenities, EHP Resort & Marina is the epitome of refined coastal elegance.

A new Hamptons Bay oasis, Canoe Place Inn and Cottages is a new noteworthy property offering twenty guest rooms, five guest cottages, and luxury residences, Good Ground Tavern, a Mediterranean-inspired indoor and outdoor restaurant helmed by Executive Chef Ülfet Ralph, and beautifully appointed full-service ONDA spa. Another new Hampton Bays property and first-of-its-kind destination in Hampton Bays, The Inn Spot is a collection of recently renovated waterfront bungalows and suites redefining laid-back luxury.

The “Day at the Beach, Night on the Town” Summer Escape by Baccarat Hotel New York and The Roundtree, Amagansett returns this year with its exclusive sea-to-city offering where guests can spend two evenings at each luxury hotel accompanied by a selection of bespoke offerings, from treatments at the Spa de La Mer at the Baccarat Hotel New York to a gourmet picnic at The Roundtree, Amagansett.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Reform Club

Located on five sprawling acres, Amagansett’s Reform Club is a true home away from home. Boasting seven suites and three cottages that dot the grounds and, for larger groups, a private four-bedroom home called 21 House, all guestrooms embody the joie de vivre of the Hamptons coastal charm.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marram Montauk

Finally, luxury Montauk beachfront hotel Marram launched its inaugural membership program, offering an exclusive opportunity for guests to turn the property into their summer Hamptons house residency, including the resort’s partnership with Blade.

WHERE TO DINE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Enchanté

In Montauk, Mavericks Montauk, helmed by sommelier Vanessa Price and chef Jeremy Blutstein, has officially opened and has quickly become a hot spot, deeming itself as ‘A Steak Place. But not a Steak Place’ with a dynamic menu of surf and turf dishes. Ruschmeyers Hotel, Restaurant & Bar introduces Tayla, a Mediterranean dining experience inspired by the Greek islands serving signature dishes like grilled octopus salad and lamb lollipops. Sag Harbor welcomes Sag Harbor Kitchen, Michelin Award-winning chef Melissa O’Donnell’s first restaurant out East. Southampton’s historic Red Bar has been reimagined as Enchanté, a modern French-inspired bistro, combining the rich cinematic experiences of both Parisian brasseries and leisurely dining in the South of France. Lilikoi Organic Living, Miami’s fashionable, Hawaiian-accented spot for green juice and salad, will bring its organic-focused food and drinks to Watermill’s sushi outpost Kissaki. PastaRamen, the New Jersey Italian-Japanese cult favorite helmed by chef Robbie Felice, will also take over Kissaki’s private dining area on Sunday and Monday nights beginning in June. A true hidden gem, Sushi Suite, is offering a luxurious secret sushi experience hidden within a discrete location, is opening within Sydney’s ‘Taylor’ Made Cuisine, a local favorite in Westhampton Beach. Beloved sushi counter, Sushi by Boū, will open within Blue Mar in Southampton, featuring a high-end Omakase experience in a fun, speakeasy atmosphere.

WHERE TO SHOP

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci’s East Hampton home will house its exclusive, Hamptons-approved curation, including summer handbags featuring an Americana color palette with ‘Hamptons’ embroidered onto the front, women’s bathing suits, and men’s classic Horsebit loafers in bespoke colorways alongside its Summer Stories collection. For the first time ever, Louis Vuitton makes East Hampton’s Main Street a permanent presence with its new boutique that will feature the complete Louis Vuitton universe with a luxurious array of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, leather goods, accessories, and fragrances as well as the Maison’s most extraordinary métiers such as exotic leather goods, exquisite high jewelry and watches, iconic hard-sided trunks and sophisticated Objets Nomades. Chanel’s beloved ephemeral boutique also opens its doors once again this summer on Newtown Lane, carrying signature Chanel summer pieces as well as the Coco Beach and Métiers d’art 2023/24 collections by Virginie Viard. Prada also re-opened its East Hampton boutique, creating a nautical oasis for shoppers, and will feature boutique exclusives throughout the summer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

On the jewelry front, New York City-based fine jeweler Briony Raymond will be back out East this summer at AERIN in East Hampton. Longtime collector and expert in vintage pieces Jill Heller is launching an exclusive curation of vintage jewelry at The Seven’s new Sag Harbor outpost that includes pieces from Bulgair and Cartier, among others, and Jemma Wynne is returning for their annual residency at Mayfair Rocks with an exclusive offering of jewelry designed by Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin.

WHERE TO RELAX & RECHARGE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

The ultimate Hamptons haven, Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa offers a rejuvenating oasis where guests can indulge in luxurious treatments while enjoying breathtaking ocean views. On the heels of last year’s $20 million renovation, the spa continues to set a new standard for luxury through its state-of-the-art water-based wellness experience, including the bathhouse, plunge pools, and the only ocean-fed seawater pool in North America as well as its new offerings, like the Longeivty space curated by Clean Market, the first-ever Alo Skin Care spa treatments and Alo Moves on-demand fitness programming, among others. And the week from June 19th – 23rd, Torch’d fitness creator Isaac Boots is hosting a retreat.

Italian skincare expert Pietro Simone lands in the Hamptons this summer with a month-long pop-up, The House of Pietro Simone, in August. His Hamptons Retreat will offer holistic treatments, his signature dry massage, PS IntraOral Massage, his unique cotton thread technique, and bespoke classes and workshops on how to use his new Himalayan salt tool, Gua Sha tutorials, and techniques on lymphatic drainage for the face and body.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tracy Anderson

Almost a year after opening the Sag Harbor studio, renowned fitness expert and celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson is releasing new programming centered around her latest fitness innovation, MYMODE. The exclusive offering consists of two week-long programs with daily workouts led by Anderson, a celebratory dinner and culinary experiences, and lectures on holistic lifestyle practices.