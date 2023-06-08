Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Fashion
Diamond Daze: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Haute Living Hosts Haute Leaders At An Intimate Dinner At LIRA Beirut Eatery

Haute Scene, News

Caruenny Snider, Priscilla Haisley, and Robert Elias

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

As part of its ongoing members series, Haute Living hosted leaders from various industries for an intimate dinner at upscale Lebanese eatery LIRA in Wynwood, Miami.

Madison Komara and Gabrielle Ayzen

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

LIRA greeted guests with delicious passed bites of Hummus with Pita, Fatayer, and Soujouk – traditional Lebanese fare. Guests were also offered welcome glasses of red or white wine as they mixed and mingled on the flower-filled patio before the main dinner.

Mickael Lancri

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceThe restaurant staff then welcomed the guests into the main dining room which embodied Lebanese modern art, music, and decor. The family-style meal began with Lebanese appetizers of Tabbouleh, Fattoush, Beet Hummus, and Muttabal.

Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz, Dr. Alonso Martin, and Nicolas Correa

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Leaders enjoyed a perfect gastronomic experience with dishes from mid-century Beirut such as Chicken Tawouk, Shrimps Provencal, and Batata Harrah. As the wine was flowing and acquaintances became friends, the evening ended with tasty Baklava and Knafeh Bites for dessert.

Guest of Robert Elias, April Donelson, Jackie Feldman, Gabrielle Ayzen, Madison Komara, Andrea Gutierrez, Priscilla Haisley, and Caruenny Snider

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Notable attendees included members from Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, and Haute Lawyer: Meredith Piper, Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz, Dr. Alonso Martin, Nicolas Correa, Robert Elias, Alyssa Perry, Jackie Feldman, Mickael Lancri, Gabrielle Ayzen, Priscilla Haisley, Miguel Rodriguez, and others.

Luis Garcia, Dr. Alonso Martin, Nicolas Correa, Meredith Piper, Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz, Mickael Lancri, and Lorraine Lancri
PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Sushi By Scratch Is Elevating the Art Of Sushi In Miami
City Guide
June 9, 2023
Sushi By Scratch Is Elevating the Art Of Sushi In Miami
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Beauty
June 8, 2023
Groom Guy Redefines The Gentleman’s Self-Care Experience Through Luxury Partnerships
By Brooke Klaiman
From Luxury Hotels To Fine Dining: What’s New In The Hamptons For Summer 2023
City Guide
June 8, 2023
From Luxury Hotels To Fine Dining: What’s New In The Hamptons For Summer 2023
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Secrets
June 8, 2023
Haute Secrets: FREEHOLD Hospitality’s Brice Jones Reveals His Favorite NYC Gems
By Gabriel Pessoa

Los Angeles

New York

Miami