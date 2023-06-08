Haute Living Hosts Haute Leaders At An Intimate Dinner At LIRA Beirut Eatery

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

As part of its ongoing members series, Haute Living hosted leaders from various industries for an intimate dinner at upscale Lebanese eatery LIRA in Wynwood, Miami.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

LIRA greeted guests with delicious passed bites of Hummus with Pita, Fatayer, and Soujouk – traditional Lebanese fare. Guests were also offered welcome glasses of red or white wine as they mixed and mingled on the flower-filled patio before the main dinner.

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceThe restaurant staff then welcomed the guests into the main dining room which embodied Lebanese modern art, music, and decor. The family-style meal began with Lebanese appetizers of Tabbouleh, Fattoush, Beet Hummus, and Muttabal.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Leaders enjoyed a perfect gastronomic experience with dishes from mid-century Beirut such as Chicken Tawouk, Shrimps Provencal, and Batata Harrah. As the wine was flowing and acquaintances became friends, the evening ended with tasty Baklava and Knafeh Bites for dessert.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Notable attendees included members from Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, and Haute Lawyer: Meredith Piper, Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz, Dr. Alonso Martin, Nicolas Correa, Robert Elias, Alyssa Perry, Jackie Feldman, Mickael Lancri, Gabrielle Ayzen, Priscilla Haisley, Miguel Rodriguez, and others.