Casa Del Sol Tequila, the award-winning luxury tequila co-founded by Mexican-American actress, producer, director, and entrepreneur Eva Longoria, is coming in hot for summer by collaborating with award-winning luxury hotel, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami. Together, the two have teamed up to co-host the weekly Summer series, “Summer Del Sol” every Saturday from 2 – 8pm at DUNE Burgers on the Beach, the resort’s chic oceanfront restaurant and lounge.

Made with fresh, local garden ingredients, the new cocktails on the menu were inspired by the brand’s vision to redefine tequila, blending together its Mexican heritage with an aesthetic design, sustainability and quality. “Summer Del Sol” at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is the latest installation of Casa Del Sol’s “House of the Sun” experiential moments.

Guests are welcome to relax with a drink in hand while admiring views of the Atlantic at DUNE Burgers on the Beach, an oceanside eatery tucked away in the private beach at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, where St.Tropez meets Miami, for a bespoke experience that personifies the magic of the “Golden Hour”, an experience that inspired Casa Del Sol’s emblem: the picturesque sunset over the ocean with the Goddess of Tequila, Mayahuel, emerging.

The new collaborative menu will include boozy Paletas ($10), a popular frozen treat infused with Casa Del Sol Tequila that guests can enjoy poolside while DJ Soleil Bravo spins the sounds of summer. Specialty tequila-based cocktails ($15) include White Lotus, Casa Del Sol Blanco, coconut milk, fresh lime, Yuzuri liquor, Black Sea salt rim; Verde Vida, Casa Del Sol Blanco, Chareau Aloe liqueur, cucumber juice, fresh lime, Tajin rim; Key Lime Mojito, Casa Del Sol Blanco, key lime juice, agave nectar, fresh mint, soda water; Sunset Del Sol, Casa Del Sol Reposado, fresh lime, Grand Marnier, Aperol, fresh pineapple juice; and Tequila Oyster Shooters, Casa Del Sol Reposado, juiced tomatillos, cucumber juice, jalapeno, celery juice, green Tabasco, lime juice, Tajin rim paired with an oyster.

The partnership will run through Labor Day.