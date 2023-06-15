The 2023 Haute Father's Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Dad This Father's Day
News
The 2023 Haute Father’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Dad This Father’s Day
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Cover Story
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken

Pop Artist Sean Go Crackles Dreams And Nightmares Into Absurd Masterpieces

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

by Jordan Finkle

People often say that you can’t catch lightning in a bottle, because of the statistically impossible odds to orchestrate such a moment, meaning exogenous variables and conditions have to be right for this rare feat to occur. For Sean Go, he is the lightning, and he strikes visual electricity into his art.

Inspired by street artists during his time at the Fashion Institute of Technology where he graduated with a Master of Arts, there’s a vivacity in his work that reminds one of Futura, Basquiat, and Banksy. His works often feature a casual smokiness through spray paint combined with bright colors that time capsule you into your childhood. His visual vocabulary, much like Jeff Koons instills a child-like openness, and some of his figures have cult-like energy when viewed up close. His angels appear to be floating, his dragons and monsters consumed with primal anger, and his Little Tikes figurines pristine with innocence. In his world of mythological madness, artist Sean Go investigates the theme of limitless possibility. For him, art is a way to subconsciously communicate to viewers the importance of being your “Ready Player One.” You can control your destiny, even if the road may be battered by lightning, earthquakes, and sea-splitting events, much like the characters in his art can. If Piglet the Courageous Daredevil and Humpty Dumpty the Iron Egg can alter their path, then we all can.

In Asia, where technical mastery is often prized, Go is burning his own path through his Picasso-esque rebellion of changing acceptable beauty standards by creating “imperfect works.” The “Iphonization” of everything, which often includes designing sleek curves, smooth systems, and clean lines is the antithesis of his work. When everything is about perfection, Go hopes to find beauty in the Chaos, as Dolores might say in Westworld.

One might even say that Go’s resume is a bit “chaotic.” With 3 undergraduate degrees from UC Berkeley, a Master of Science from Columbia, and an MBA and Master in Law from Emory prior to his art world entrance, it’s rare to come across an individual with a tenacity for learning vastly different subjects. For the cultured eye, chaos may be genius in disguise. Leonardo Da Vinci, Botticelli, and their Renaissance cohort often were architects, designers, biologists, engineers, and musicians in addition to being artists. Perhaps it’s the free flow of ideas that enables Go to strike lightning whatever he does. Only the future will tell, but in the meantime let his works dazzle you with their playful spirits.

“Godzilla” Acrylic, Spray, and Leather Paint on Canvas 48 x 48 inches

Written in partnership with Jordan Finkle

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Casa Del Sol
City Guide
June 16, 2023
Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol Partners With The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami For Summer Del Sol Series
By Laura Schreffler
Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld
Celebrities
June 15, 2023
A Haute Love Story: Mark Sanchez & Perry Mattfeld Share The Details Of Their Dream Wedding Day
By Laura Schreffler
Radiant Elegance: A Haute Look At Cartier’s New Grain de Café Collection
Fashion
June 15, 2023
Radiant Elegance: A Haute Look At Cartier’s New Grain de Café Collection
By Adrienne Faurote
Vegas Golden Knights
Haute Scene
June 14, 2023
This Is How The Vegas Golden Knights Celebrated Their Stupendous Stanley Cup Win
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami