Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari

Bulgari invites us on a captivating journey through the Mediterranean Sea with its latest High Jewelry and High-End Watches collection, Mediterranea. Inspired by the cradle of civilization and the rich tapestry of arts, traditions, and crafts found across the Mediterranean region, Bulgari showcases its exceptional craftsmanship. With Rome as its eternal muse and Venice as the enchanting backdrop for the collection’s unveiling, Bulgari pays homage to the crossroads of cultures that have shaped the Mediterranean’s timeless beauty.

Drawing inspiration from its visionary founder, Sotirio Bulgari, who embarked on a Mediterranean odyssey before settling in Rome, Bulgari’s eclectic vision manifests in a kaleidoscopic collection of jewelry creations. The collection’s first universe, “Southern Radiance,” encapsulates the vibrant spirit of Southern Italy. Intricate architecture, lush gardens, and the sun-kissed coastlines inspire the creations. The Mediterranean Muse necklace, with its mesmerizing blue tones and a central 15.13-carat cushion sapphire, evokes the rhythmic movement of sea waves. In the Southern Sapphire platinum necklace, a lace-like layout of diamonds and transparent sapphires encircles a remarkable 66.88-carat Ceylon sapphire.

For the “Roman Splendor” universe, the Eternal City is a major focal point for inspiration. The Roman Esedra sautoir features a magnetic 68.88-carat emerald, and the Muse of Rome necklace showcases a stunning 218.53-carat emerald, displaying the eternal beauty of the city. The Acanthus Emerald necklace draws inspiration from the reliefs of the Ara Pacis, creating a masterpiece of timeless beauty.

The Mediterranea collection also showcases the signature snake motif in stunning pieces like the Mediterranean Sapphire Serpenti necklace, combining sapphires and diamonds in a sinuous platinum body. The Baroque Serpenti necklace celebrates the snake’s strength and empowerment with voluptuous emerald drops.