Photo Credit: Courtesy of MILA

Throughout the last year, the Miami culinary scene has fused with the bespoke luxury of private membership clubs, creating a completely new dining experience. At the helm of this movement is Mila’s MM Club. Nestled in the heart of South Beach, Mila offers an exquisite fusion of Mediterranean and Asian flavors, seamlessly blending elegance, luxury, and the art of gastronomy. After the immense success of Mila’s opening in 2020, Mila unveiled its latest concept, MM Club, in late 2022. Located on the second floor underneath Mila Restaurant, MM is a secluded area exclusively reserved for members, quickly becoming Miami’s hautest spots. Haute Living sits down with Marine Galy, the Partner and Chief Brand Officer of Riviera Dining Group (RDG) and one of the masterminds behind MM Club, to discover how the MM Club concept has set a new standard in luxury experiences.

HAUTE LIVING: Can you tell us about the MM Club concept and programming?

MARINE GALY: MM Club offers a community of like-minded people who understand and appreciate excellent service and curated, luxurious experiences. To ensure we build a healthy demographic, MM membership is strictly based on referral and committee approval.

Membership to the MM Club grants members preferential status across all venues, allowing last-minute table bookings, the most exclusive treatments, special requests, and private access to the members-only areas. All venues will offer curated programming that is available through the member portal.

Our programming hosts memorable and fulfilling experiences such as tasting and mixology events, lifestyle partnerships, watch parties, fashion and entertainment, private member dinners, and an extensive music program.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of MILA

HL: Since opening, it’s been an immense success — what do you attribute it to?

MG: The rapid success of the MM Club can be attributed to the initial success of MILA and our brand. MILA Restaurant has quickly established itself in the upscale social scene in Miami and has paved the way for Riviera Dining Group to become a symbol of the perfect balance between genuine hospitality, fine dining, and refined nightlife.

HL: How is MM Club different than other Membership Clubs in Miami?

MG: MM Club differentiates itself from other membership clubs through our members and our network of venues. Each location, and our upcoming locations, offer a scene unique to the market while following the same standards of elegance that define RDG and its portfolio. CASA NEOS will be a daytime destination evoking the vibes of Lebanon, Morocco, and Turkey, while our MILA venues are centered in a secluded and elevated nightlife experience. AVA MediterrAegean hosts a more intimate atmosphere centered on a culinary journey.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of MILA

HL: How do you plan to continue to expand and evolve the concept?

MG: I think the answer to this is very similar to the latter – trying to host different experiences while following the same standards. We will provide all the necessary elements to plan an entire day with RDG, from morning to late night, at all our venues.

Additionally, MM, as opposed to most competitors, offers the first full lifestyle club with a broad spectrum of experiences from the multiple brands that RDG has and is continuing to venture into, allowing members to have different opportunities and occasions to visit us. As we are growing our portfolio and establishing top-tier partnerships, our members will have access to top luxurious and exclusive offsite pop-up experiences at the world’s most prestigious lifestyle, entertainment, and sporting events.