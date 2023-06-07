Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

To mark the start of the summer holidays, La Réserve à la Plage beach club, Saint-Tropez’s exclusive destination, has reopened with a new luxurious feel by Loro Piana. Known as a haven of luxury and refinement nestled along the shores of the French Riviera, the beach club offers an unparalleled beachside experience that captures the glamorous essence of Saint-Tropez. This summer, Loro Piana has infused its exquisite Italian craftsmanship and use of the world’s finest materials into the beach club, creating an Italian paradise on the French coast.

A synergistic collaboration as both brands epitomize elegance and luxury, Loro Piana and La Réserve à la Plage beach club have designed the idyllic summer escape. Loro Piana has redefined beachside living with its signature colors and patterns in the Loro Piana Interiors outdoor fabrics, like the Suitcase Stripe multi-striped motif, featured on the parasols, beach towels, ‘brise vue’ — and at the bar-restaurant.

The Maison has also completely personalized the beach club boutique for the summer, set to remain open throughout the season, carrying a selection of the Loro Piana Summer Resort 2023 Collection. The boutique will be home to Loro Piana summer must-haves like the Baseball Hat, straw hats, swimsuits, handmade linen beach bags, Suitcase Stripe-themed beach rackets, the Extra Pocket Bag, and the Blossom Bag — the new shopper and iconic item for the season.

Whether you are lounging by the sea, indulging in a meal, or sipping handcrafted cocktails at the beachfront bar, La Réserve à la Plage beach club guests will be vacationing in sophisticated style this summer.