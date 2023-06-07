Frick Museum Hosts Annual Ball Of The Fellows And Young Fellows

With the Frick’s return to its renovated historic home on Fifth Avenue planned for late 2024, this was the last Spring Garden Party the institution would host at its temporary home, Frick Madison, now in its final year. Guests experienced the museum’s masterpieces reframed in Marcel Breuer’s iconic modernist building on the Upper East Side and encountered highlights from one of the world’s foremost collections of European paintings, sculptures, and decorative arts. Ranging from the Renaissance to the early twentieth century, the once-in-a-lifetime temporary presentation includes works by celebrated artists such as Bellini, Degas, Fragonard, Gainsborough, Goya, Ingres, Rembrandt, Titian, Van Dyck, Vermeer, and Veronese.



Guests at this year’s event also enjoyed a preview of the new special installation, Nicolas Party and Rosalba Carriera—the museum’s second installation to be inspired by a volume from the popular Frick Diptych book series. The display features a site-specific pastel mural created by the Swiss-born artist in response to the Frick’s Portrait of a Man in Pilgrim’s Costume by Rosalba Carriera, the renowned eighteenth-century Venetian pastelist.



All galleries were open, and short gallery talks were offered at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Cocktails and a tempting variety of seasonally inspired hors d'oeuvres and desserts were served in the lower garden area of the museum, accompanied by music from noted New York City–based jazz quartet The Flail.




