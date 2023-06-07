The 2023 Haute Father's Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Dad This Father's Day
Frick Museum Hosts Annual Ball Of The Fellows And Young Fellows

Philanthropy

 

With the Frick’s return to its renovated historic home on Fifth Avenue planned for late 2024, this was the last Spring Garden Party the institution would host at its temporary home, Frick Madison, now in its final year. Guests experienced the museum’s masterpieces reframed in Marcel Breuer’s iconic modernist building on the Upper East Side and encountered highlights from one of the world’s foremost collections of European paintings, sculptures, and decorative arts. Ranging from the Renaissance to the early twentieth century, the once-in-a-lifetime temporary presentation includes works by celebrated artists such as Bellini, Degas, Fragonard, Gainsborough, Goya, Ingres, Rembrandt, Titian, Van Dyck, Vermeer, and Veronese.

Guests at this year’s event also enjoyed a preview of the new special installation, Nicolas Party and Rosalba Carriera—the museum’s second installation to be inspired by a volume from the popular Frick Diptych book series. The display features a site-specific pastel mural created by the Swiss-born artist in response to the Frick’s Portrait of a Man in Pilgrim’s Costume by Rosalba Carriera, the renowned eighteenth-century Venetian pastelist.All galleries were open, and short gallery talks were offered at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Cocktails and a tempting variety of seasonally inspired hors d’oeuvres and desserts were served in the lower garden area of the museum, accompanied by music from noted New York City–based jazz quartet The Flail. Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Director Ian Wardropper, Ayesha Bulchandani, Emily T. Frick, Casey Kohlberg, Arielle Patrick, Matthew Christopher Pietras, Rochelle C. and Mark H. Rosenberg, Alexa Davidson Suskin, Mr. and Mrs. J. Fife Symington IV, Douglas Dockery Thomas, and Catherine Wang GUESTS: Bosilika An, Ayesha Bulchandani, Helen Clay Chace, Elizabeth Eveillard, Emily T. Frick, Cassie Griffin, Alexander Hankin, Christian Keesee, Casey Kohlberg, Karen Gray-Krehbiel, Andrew Kreps, Michael Horvitz, Doron Langberg, Siniša Mačković, Bach Mai, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Nicolas Party, Arielle Patrick, Marc Payot, Keith Powers, Chiara Repetto, Rochelle and Mark Rosenberg, Alexa Suskin, J. Fife Symington IV, Douglas Dockery Thomas, Jesse Wine, and Margaret Zayer.

Sinisa Mackovic, Margot Samel, August Krogan-Roley, Nicolas Party, Chiara Repetto
