Photo Credit: Nikolas Koenig

The weather is heating up in the city, and so are the summer hot spots. Located on the corner of Grand and Thompson is New York City’s newest neighborhood dining destination and namesake, Twenty Three Grand. Helmed by executive Chef Ashley Rath — whose previous credentials serve as an impressive rolodex of Manhattan favorites like Saint Theo’s, Gramercy Tavern, Santina, and more — and concepted from the minds of hospitality veteran David Rabin (American Bar, Temple Bar, The Lambs Club) and James Julius (The Grill, Carbone, and more) the menu features global flavors and elevated classics with a Mediterranean flair. All within a sun-soaked atrium beneath a retractable roof, ideal for al fresco dining.

“Just on the border of SoHo and Tribeca, we are hoping to welcome both locals and people from all over the city. Twenty Three Grand feels fresh yet timeless all at once. Our hope is to become a go-to New York spot.” said restaurant partner and hospitality veteran David Rabin. “From casual after-work drinks to late-night dinners with a group, the fluidity of the space is intended to mold to the needs of the guest and the occasion. Ashley’s fresh take on beloved dishes and the intimacy and energy of the room should be attractive to all.”

Photo Credit: Nikolas Koenig

Created by a female-led kitchen, the dishes are shareable, crave-able, and don’t take themselves too seriously while still feeling occasion worthy. Dishes include Caviar Service inclusive of spicy tuna and homemade tater tots, a Zucchini Tower with crispy chips and tzatziki, and Crudité as photographable as it is edible with three house-made dips. Additional menu highlights include a selection of raw items from Tuna Tostada, Beef Carpaccio, pasta dishes like Cherry Pomodoro with angel hair and Sicilian olive oil, and dishes for two like the Whole Grilled Branzino and the Bone in Veal Milanese. The menu also features vegetable-forward dishes such as the Carrot Carpaccio, a selection of four salads, and Cauliflower Steak.

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

“Twenty Three Grand pulls inspiration from a variety of things, including my mother’s recipes and some of the world’s top restaurants that I have been lucky enough to have both visited and worked in,” said Executive Chef Ashley Rath. “Working with the team to come up with dishes that will bring people together, again and again, has allowed us to create something that is fresh but familiar, lively but elevated. There’s truly something here for everyone to enjoy.”

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

Designed by stylist and interior design consultant Melissa Bowers, the indoor-outdoor space embodies liveable luxury. Drawing inspiration from Philip Johnson’s Glass House and Europe’s atrium cafes, such as Berlin’s Literaturhaus, the 2,700 square foot space artfully combines vintage pieces and lush textures. A romantic sensibility is infused into the space through custom velvet and leather banquettes, Brochier textiles, vintage Murano frosted glass sconces, Jean Cocteau wallpaper, and preserved trees and greenery that further bring nature indoors. The sun-soaked atrium transforms into a sexy, moody space at nightfall, allowing for intimate dinner experiences in a buzzy atmosphere.

Photo Credit: Nikolas Koenig

The restaurant revolves around a one-of-a-kind, carefully curated art collection. Locals and visitors alike can dine under museum-quality pieces like Rashid Johnson’s “Or Down You Fall” or admire KAWS’ “Good Intentions” as they sip pre-dinner cocktails at the bar.