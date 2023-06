Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Tomorrow, the wait will be over. After being appointed at Louis Vuitton in February, following in Virgil Abloh’s steps, Pharrell Williams will show his first-ever collection in the new role during the Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Show at the iconic Pont Neuf in Paris — ultimately marking a new era for the Maison. Tune in to discover Williams’ collection tomorrow, Tuesday, June 20th, at 3:30 pm EST, by clicking the link below.